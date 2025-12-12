Alliance donates 90-kilowatt solar systems to three Oyo hospitals

An international alliance advancing newborn survival across Africa, NEST360 has donated a combined 90-kilowatt solar inverter system to three hospitals in Oyo State to ensure an uninterrupted power supply for critical neonatal care.

The beneficiaries are the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan; Adeoyo Maternity Teaching Hospital; and Oni Memorial Children’s Hospital. UCH received a 60-kilowatt solar inverter installed in its Special Care Children’s Unit, while Adeoyo and Oni Memorial each got 15-kilowatt systems.

NEST360, a global initiative working to reduce neonatal mortality through scalable, evidence-based solutions, has now supported 23 health facilities across Nigeria with affordable neonatal equipment, power systems, capacity building for health workers and strengthened neonatal care structures.

Speaking during the commissioning at UCH, the Country Lead of NEST360, Prof. Chinyere Ezeaka, described Nigeria’s neonatal mortality burden as “dire,” noting that the country ranks second globally in newborn deaths.

She said NEST360’s partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health has helped equip hospitals with radiant warmers, oxygen concentrators, syringe pumps and other essential neonatal devices. “We value this partnership deeply. Our goal is to ensure that every newborn has the chance to survive and thrive,” she said.

NEST360 Country Director, Dr Opeyemi Odedere, described the solar installations as “life-changing interventions for newborns requiring uninterrupted power.”

He said the organisation not only provides power solutions but also vital diagnostic and monitoring equipment, alongside training for healthcare workers on proper use and maintenance.

“This solar inverter will definitely impact the care of newborn babies. Through the support of UCH’s management, the work we do becomes more meaningful,” he said.

UCH Chief Medical Director, Prof. Jesse Otegbayo, praised the organisation for its transformative five-year partnership with the hospital. He said the two pillars of his administration, partnership and progress, have been strengthened by NEST360’s support across departments. Otegbayo highlighted poor power supply as one of UCH’s most significant constraints.

“This 60KVA inverter is no small achievement,” he said, recalling a recent visit by Minister of Power, Chief Bayo Adelabu, who acknowledged the nation’s persistent energy challenges. He added that the Minister of Health, Prof. Muhammad Pate, would formally convey appreciation to NEST360.

At Adeoyo and Oni Memorial hospitals, Odedere reiterated that electricity remains central to quality healthcare delivery. “Reliable power supply is the backbone of quality healthcare,” he said, describing the installations as “a life-saving investment.”

He noted that uninterrupted electricity often determines survival outcomes for premature and critically ill babies whose life-support equipment must run continuously.

Oyo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, described the intervention as “mind-blowing,” saying it would guarantee 24-hour electricity for neonatal equipment and boost survival rates among premature infants.

She stressed that the government cannot shoulder the healthcare burden alone and called for sustained partnerships.

Chairman of the State Hospital Management Board, Dr Akin Fagbemi, said biomedical engineers would receive continuous training to ensure proper maintenance. He commended Governor Seyi Makinde for strengthening staffing and improving service delivery in state health facilities.

NEST360 began in Malawi, Kenya and Tanzania before being adopted by Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Health in 2019. Its Nigerian rollout started at LUTH and UCH, expanded to Adeoyo and Oni Memorial in 2021, and in 2024 extended to 14 additional facilities across Abuja, Oyo, Kano, Kaduna and Lagos.