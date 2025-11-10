Association, others seek better deal for hearing-impaired citizens

President of the Speech Pathologists and Audiologists Association of Nigeria (SPAAN), Prof. Julius Ademokoya, has revealed that about eight million Nigerians are living with hearing disorders, calling on the Federal Government to take urgent action to address the growing public health crisis.

Ademokoya disclosed this during the 2025 SPAAN Annual Conference, held at the KAAF Auditorium, Department of Human Nutrition and Dietetics, University of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, the SPAAN boss revealed that available statistics indicate that six out of every 1,000 children born in Nigeria suffer congenital hearing loss, while many adults also live with hearing and speech disorders caused by accidents, drug abuse, or genetic conditions.

“Any untreated hearing problem constitutes a serious challenge not only to the individual, but also to the family and the country at large,” Ademokoya said.

He lamented the lack of cultural awareness and attention to early diagnosis and therapy, noting that many families delay seeking professional help when children exhibit speech or communication delays.

“In our country, we believe that when a child is not talking, he will soon grow out of it. That belief is wrong. Many people suffer silently because they lack access to therapy and professional care,” he said.

Ademokoya further warned that untreated communication disorders often lead to mental health challenges, including drug abuse and suicide, as victims struggle with isolation and frustration.

Also speaking, Special Adviser to the Ekiti State Governor on Special Education and Social Inclusion, Mrs Adetoun Agboola, advised parents against hiding children with disabilities, stressing that every child deserves education and inclusion.

Earlier, Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Medical Rehabilitation Therapists Board of Nigeria, Prof. Rufai Ahmad, called for stronger collaboration among government, professional bodies, and parents to promote early intervention and preventive care.