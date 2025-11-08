Centre marks two years of giving premature babies chance to live

As the world prepares to commemorate World Prematurity Day, Babies Matter Medical Centre (BMMC) celebrates two years of giving premature and critically ill newborns a fighting chance at life.

Since opening its doors in November 2023, the specialised neonatal facility has successfully cared for over 120 premature babies, including those born as early as 25 weeks gestation and weighing as little as 520 grammes – barely the size of a small water bottle.

These tiny survivors stand as living proof of what expert intervention, timely referral, and advanced neonatal care can achieve.

“At Babies Matter, every minute counts. We have seen babies born too early, too sick or too small, go home simply because they received the right care within the first two hours after birth,” Dr Zainab Mudasiru, the Unit’s Clinical Lead and Co-founder, said.

Mudasiru emphasised that timely referral within an hour of delivery, is crucial for the survival and long-term health of premature babies.

“Preferably our neonatal team should be present at the delivery so they can take charge of the baby from the time they are born.

“Delays in accessing proper neonatal support often lead to complications, disabilities, or death – outcomes that can be prevented with swift action,” she said.

Co-founder of BMMC, Dr Efunbo Dosekun, said that by ensuring that fragile newborns reach the right facility immediately after birth, healthcare providers can significantly increase their chances of survival and healthy development.

Related News Doctors canvass special care for preterm babies

“Premature babies deserve a fair start at life. With timely intervention and collaboration among hospitals, IVF clinics and surrogacy agencies, we can give every tiny life the best possible chance to thrive,” Dosekun said.

An internal review of neonatal cases between November 2023 and September 2025 underscores the facility’s growing impact on premature infant survival in Lagos and beyond.

The extremely preterms (<28 weeks) accounted for 31.5 per cent; very preterm (28–32 weeks) 33.8 per cent; Moderate to late preterm (32–37 weeks). 27.6 per cent while term babies (≥37 weeks)were 6.9 per cent of the babies taken care of.

This key insight reflected that more than 93 per cent of all babies treated were born preterm (under 37 weeks) — reflecting the hospital’s strong focus on high-risk neonatal cases.

Regarding the birth weight distribution, babies < 1.0 kg accounted for 26.9 per cent; 1.0–1.49 kg,15.4 per cent; 1.5–2.49 kg, 19.9 per cent and ≥ 2.5 kg, 8.8 per cent.

The figures highlight the growing challenge of premature deliveries, and demonstrates the BMMC’s expertise in managing extremely low birth weight infants — a category with one of the highest risks of mortality globally.

As World Prematurity Day (November 17) approaches, the centre has reaffirmed its mission to save the most vulnerable lives — one baby at a time, saying it will continue to champion early neonatal intervention, capacity building, and stronger collaboration within Nigeria’s maternal and child health ecosystem.