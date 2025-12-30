Cholera: Five signs that water from ‘meruwa’ may endanger your health

One of the major sources of cholera disease in Nigeria is through water, and various data have proven this. This is because most parts of the country lack full access to clean water.

This challenge has become an opportunity for many people who now sell water in jerrycans, popularly known as ‘Meruwa’ in many parts of Lagos.

Before buying water from jerrycan vendors, popularly called ‘Meruwa’ it is important to check a few things. These simple signs can help you avoid unsafe water.

Dirty or stained jerrycan

Do not buy water stored in jerrycans that look dirty, oily or badly stained. A dirty container can contaminate the water, even if it seems clear. Most people do not care to check the jerrycans where this water is stored. In times of desperate need, this could be the call for an unwanted disease during this hard time.

Unusual smell

Many buyers do not care about the smell of the water they buy, and this is dangerous especially to food vendors who just use any water from any meruwa vendor. Water should not have a strong or unpleasant smell. If the water smells sour, oily or strange in any way, it is safer not to buy it.

Coloured water

This is related to the cleanliness of the supplier, in rush periods to satisfy their customers, they buy or fetch water from any source, irrespective. Avoid water that looks cloudy, brownish, yellow or has particles floating inside.

Careless handling

This is a very common pattern that we ignore when buying water. Watch how the water is handled. If jerrycans are left open, placed on dirty surfaces or filled without care, the water may not be safe.

Meruwa cannot explain the source:

If the meruwa cannot clearly say where the water comes from or avoids the question, it is better to look for another vendor. Due to language barriers, many consumers do not care to ask about the source. Much data has shown that contaminated sources of water have led to the deaths of more than 10% cases of cholera deaths.

Taking a few seconds to check these signs before buying Meruwa water can help protect your health and that of your family. Water is what we cannot do without, and unfortunately, since the government has not been able to provide this in our various homes, the best we can do is make sure we take all necessary precautions before buying them.

Also, it is important to have a major source of supply, having a single supplier is better, as any issues can be easily traced, even though, in my case, due to peculiarities, this may prove to be a tall order.