Early detection key to tackling diabetes complications – DAN

The Diabetes Association of Nigeria (DAN), Ondo State chapter, has stressed the importance of early detection of diabetes to prevent severe health complications, expressing concern over the high number of Nigerians living with undiagnosed diabetes.

The state chairman of the association, Dr. Adenike Enikuomehin, said intensified advocacy and awareness remain crucial to reducing diabetes-related complications.

Enikuomehin led a team from the association on a sensitisation visit to Ijapo High School, Akure, where she highlighted risk factors for diabetes, including family history, obesity, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, ageing, high blood pressure, and a history of gestational diabetes.

Speaking on the theme for this year, “Diabetes and Wellbeing,” the endocrinologist from the FUTA Teaching Hospital emphasised the need for Nigerians to prioritise regular health checkups, even when no symptoms are present.

Addressing the students, she underscored the urgency of continuous education on the dangers of undiagnosed diabetes.

She also advised them to adopt healthier lifestyles, including regular physical activity.

“We are here to educate the students on diabetes. When we catch them young and they understand what diabetes is, they take the message home to their parents,” she said.

“We told them about the risk factors, including obesity. Children can also have type 2 diabetes, so we urged them to engage in regular exercise. While speaking to the students, we are also educating the teachers, because mental and occupational health are very important.

“Early in life, students need to know what diabetes is and be able to recognise symptoms. Education is power. Many people with diabetes don’t even know they have it.

“Diabetes comes with symptoms such as excessive urination and weight loss, but most people only seek help after complications set in. These include diabetic foot ulcers, painful sensations in the legs, erectile dysfunction, palpitations, heart attacks, and poor eyesight.”

The school counsellor, Mrs. Ojuolape, commended DAN for the awareness campaign, noting that the students had gained vital knowledge about diabetes and its risk factors.

“Students today are lucky because, in our days, we didn’t have access to this kind of information. We were made to believe that certain symptoms were caused by spiritual attacks,” she said.

“This visit has been a blessing. There were many things we didn’t know about diabetes and its symptoms. Now the students understand these issues and can share the knowledge at home.”

The students also pledged to become advocates in the campaign against diabetes.