Edo targets 2.2m children for measles, rubella vaccination

The Edo State Government said it is targeting about 2.2 million children aged between 0 and 14 years for measles and rubella vaccination across the state.

The Director of Disease Control and Immunisation at the Edo State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Eseigbe Efeomon, who disclosed this during a stakeholders’ sensitisation meeting in Benin City, said this would be done in collaboration with development partners.

Efeomon, while noting that the vaccination exercise scheduled to hold simultaneously from January 20 to January 30, 2026, across the 18 local council areas of Edo State at designated health facilities and temporary vaccination posts, said the campaign aims to contribute significantly to the reduction of measles and rubella in Nigeria.

He explained that achieving this target requires increased population immunity through sustained vaccination. Dr Efeomon stressed that only qualified and certified health workers would be recruited as vaccinators, considering that the vaccines are injectable.

According to him, the vaccination strategy would involve fixed posts and temporary fixed posts, and vaccination cards would be issued to all vaccinated children as proof, which parents and caregivers are advised to keep for future reference.

He added that vaccination teams would visit schools, churches, mosques, markets, motor parks, internally displaced persons’ camps, and other public places. Children who receive the vaccine would be finger-marked to prevent double vaccination.

He reiterated that the overarching goal of the campaign is to drastically reduce rubella incidence nationwide and protect children from preventable diseases through effective immunisation coverage.

Also speaking, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Local Government Facilitator, Mr Ajaero Paul, described measles and rubella as major causes of death and congenital abnormalities among children globally. He said both diseases are preventable through the measles-rubella vaccine, which he described as safe and effective.