Expert decries rising male infertility, urges lifestyle change

Nigeria is witnessing a worrying rise in male infertility, a trend fertility specialists said is being fuelled by lifestyle habits, environmental toxins and poor awareness among young men.

The alarm was raised by the Chief Executive Officer of Nordica Fertility Centre, Dr Abayomi Ajayi, during the 13th anniversary celebration of the centre’s Abuja branch.

Ajayi revealed that emerging data points to a sharp decline in male reproductive health. A decade-long study conducted between 2003 and 2013 recorded a 30 per cent drop in sperm count among Nigerian men.

More recent assessments at the centre show an even more troubling picture: about 12 per cent of men presenting for evaluation now have azoospermia, the complete absence of sperm.

Nearly half have a significantly low sperm count.

“Male infertility is a big issue in Nigeria,” Ajayi said. “Twelve per cent of men we see have no sperm at all, and almost 50 per cent have low sperm count.”

Yet awareness is extremely low.”

Ajayi linked the trend to rising use of performance-enhancing drugs, muscle-building supplements, recreational substances, and increased exposure to environmental pollutants, including heavy metals from mining and industrial activities. Many young men, he added, are unaware that these habits directly compromise reproductive health.

He warned that the widespread consumption of testosterone boosters and bodybuilding drugs, popular among younger demographics, poses long-term fertility risks. “Young men need to understand that the shortcuts they take today can affect their chances of fatherhood tomorrow,” he cautioned.

Nordica, which has facilitated more than 5,000 births since its inception, is expanding its operations to meet rising demand for fertility services. Ajayi disclosed that the centre plans to establish a new world-class hospital in Lagos and spread its services to more states.

“Healthcare in Nigeria is still in its infancy,” he said. “We’ve cracked the code of fertility, and the next step is scaling and training others. Nigerians must drive the change we want to see.”

Another fertility expert, Dr Jesse Atongo, called on women who are delaying marriage or childbearing to consider egg freezing, noting that it offers a reliable reproductive insurance if done early.

He explained that egg quality declines gradually from age 35 and drops sharply after 40, significantly reducing chances of successful conception. “The genetic quality of eggs and sperm is the biggest determinant of IVF success,” Atongo noted.

“That’s why we recommend egg preservation before 35. With proper storage, frozen eggs remain viable for years.”

Atongo also highlighted the role of modern technologies such as Pre-implantation Genetic Testing (PGT), which screens embryos for chromosomal abnormalities before transfer. This, he said, can increase IVF success rates to as high as 70 per cent, reducing miscarriages and improving overall outcomes.