Experts decry health hazards of urban air pollution

Experts have raised an alarm over the growing public health risks posed by worsening urban air pollution in Nigeria, warning that toxic emissions from transport systems are fueling rising cases of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases across major cities.

They noted that residents in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano, and Aba are increasingly exposed to harmful pollutants from traffic congestion, diesel generators, industrial activities, open waste burning, and dust. Citing the World Health Organisation (WHO), they noted that air pollution causes more than 114,000 premature deaths yearly in Nigeria, ranking it among the country’s most serious environmental health threats

Data suggest that reducing congestion and promoting cleaner transport options could ease pressure on hospitals, lower pollution-related illnesses, and improve overall quality of life. In Kano, rising vehicle density has been linked to increasing childhood asthma, while Aba records some of the highest roadside pollution levels in southern Nigeria.

According to Associate Prof. Sadiq Sani, Founder and CEO of Netzence Sustainability Limited, and the company’s COO, Idia Ogedegbe, exposure to air pollution gradually manifests in chronic coughs, asthma, heart disease, and shortened life expectancy, while straining overstretched healthcare systems.

The experts urged sustained reductions in transport emissions, noting that cleaner mobility solutions could improve both public health and economic outcomes. The World Bank estimates that pollution-related illnesses and productivity losses cost Nigeria over $6 billion annually. In Lagos, roadside pollution levels exceed safe limits by up to five times, while Port Harcourt continues to battle a prolonged soot crisis.

“Transport emissions remain a major contributor to this crisis,” Sani said. “Congested roads, ageing vehicles, and inefficient commuting patterns increase exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which is linked to higher hospital admissions for respiratory illnesses. Reducing PM2.5 by just 10 micrograms per cubic metre can lower respiratory-related hospital admissions by more than 15 per cent.”

Sani highlighted that technology-driven solutions, including ride-pooling, route optimisation, fuel-efficient driving, and the adoption of cleaner fuels such as compressed natural gas and electric vehicles, can reduce transport emissions and improve air quality, while generating economic benefits through carbon credits.

Ogedegbe stressed that air pollution is not just an environmental issue but also a public health and economic concern. “When workers fall ill, productivity drops. When families spend more on healthcare, disposable income disappears,” he said, adding that clean mobility can stabilise both health systems and household finances.