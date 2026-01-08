Experts harp on postnatal recovery, newborn wellbeing

Apex Nurse/HOD Nursing, Lagos Island Maternity Hospital (LIMH), Toyin Champion (left); Managing Director/CEO, LIMH, Dr Adeiyi Taiwo; Commercial Director, Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, Dahiru Gambo and Head, Admin/HR, LIMH, Salu Kudirat, during the presentation of corporate gift items by Vitafoam Nigeria PLC to the Baby of the Year at the hospital in Lagos on New Year's day.

Experts have emphasised the importance of postnatal recovery for mothers and well-being for newborns, noting that adequate rest, supportive bedding, and proper maternity care are critical to improving health outcomes after childbirth.

They highlighted that quality maternity beds and bedding not only reduce maternal fatigue and aid recovery but also provide safe, comfortable sleeping conditions for newborns, promoting healthy growth and development.

Speaking while celebrating 60 years of its “First Baby” corporate social responsibility initiative at Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, Vitafoam’s Commercial Director, Dahiru Gambo, said that the company has consistently celebrated the first babies of the year for six decades as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The first baby of 2026 was delivered at exactly 2:45 a.m., a baby girl weighing 2.1kg and a second delivery followed at 4:25 a.m., a baby boy weighing 3.2kg was born.

He explained that the initiative recognises the first three babies born at the hospital on January 1 each year, with donations that include mattresses, pillows, and bedding for both families and the hospital.

Gambo said the partnership is designed to motivate healthcare providers and improve service delivery and stressed that private sector collaboration remains essential in strengthening public healthcare, particularly in maternal and child health.

The Medical Director and Chief Executive Officer of Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, Dr Taiwo Adeiyi, lauded the company for its sustained commitment. He said the initiative is a noble example of corporate giving that directly supports frontline healthcare delivery and urged other organisations, especially manufacturers of maternal and childcare products, to emulate the gesture and support healthcare facilities.

Also speaking, the Apex Nurse and Head of Nursing Services, Toyin Champion, commended the company as a reliable partner while appealing for greater support. She reaffirmed the hospital’s readiness to collaborate with organisations dedicated to improving maternal and child healthcare.