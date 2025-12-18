FG reviews protocols for locally fortified foods to boost child nutrition

The Federal Government has begun reviewing draft national guidelines on the production of Tom Brown, a locally fortified complementary food, to standardise production and enhance its impact on child nutrition.

Tom Brown, a weaning food made from roasted cereals and legumes such as maize, millet, soybeans, and groundnuts, is widely valued for its affordability, accessibility, and nutritional benefits. However, the lack of standardised production protocols, quality assurance measures, and implementation guidelines has led to wide variations in composition, preparation, and safety, limiting its effectiveness. The review aims to ensure consistency, safety, and scalability nationwide.

Speaking at a two-day stakeholders’ meeting organised by the Nutrition Department of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the Director and Head of Nutrition, Mrs Ladidi Bako-Aiyegbusi, highlighted Nigeria’s triple burden of malnutrition. Citing the 2024 Nigerian Demographic and Health Survey, she said about 40 per cent of children under five are stunted, eight per cent suffer from wasting, and 27 per cent are underweight.

Bako-Aiyegbusi explained that Tom Brown will provide infants from six months with adequate nutrients to support healthy growth. She emphasised that tackling malnutrition requires a multi-sectoral approach involving agriculture, water resources, education, women’s affairs, and information sectors, noting that poor awareness and knowledge about locally available foods and their preparation contribute to high malnutrition rates.

The government has trained over 9,000 decision-makers, policymakers, and programme officers across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, who are now cascading training to traditional and religious leaders. Bako-Aiyegbusi added that communities will be encouraged to produce Tom Brown on a larger scale to generate income while addressing child malnutrition.

Emergency Coordinator with Catholic Relief Services (CRS) Nigeria, Wilson Kipchoech, said Nigeria has one of the highest malnutrition rates globally. He noted that Tom Brown has proven cost-effective in managing malnutrition and has been successfully implemented in Northeast Nigeria since 2015.

CRS studies show the approach is easily scalable and more cost-effective compared to other contemporary interventions. Kipchoech added that the initiative is now being expanded to Northwest Nigeria and expressed readiness to partner with the government to institutionalise the programme nationwide.