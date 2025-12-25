FG urges private-sector intervention in cardiac care to curb NCDs

The Federal Government has called for stronger private-sector innovation and investment in cardiac care to address the growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which he described as both a medical and economic emergency for Nigeria.

Speaking at the 9th Abuja Cardiovascular Symposium organised by Limi Cardiovascular and Multi-Speciality Hospital, Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, emphasised that private sector–led health initiatives are critical to tackling the rising incidence of hypertension, diabetes and heart disease in the country. He noted that global data show NCDs now account for about 75 per cent of non-pandemic-related deaths worldwide, a trend that is increasingly reflected in Nigeria’s health indicators.

The minister, represented by the Director of Non-Communicable Diseases at the ministry, Dr Ahmed Mohammad, said the growing impact of cardiovascular diseases demands urgent and coordinated action. He stressed the need for deeper public-private collaboration, noting that government reforms alone would be insufficient without strong private-sector innovation.

According to him, the Federal Government is prioritising prevention as a key strategy against cardiovascular diseases, alongside strengthening diagnostics, improving primary healthcare services and promoting local manufacturing of essential medical tools and technologies.

The Group Managing Director of the Limi Hospital Group, Dr IsekoIseko, reaffirmed the hospital’s commitment to maintaining its position as a centre of excellence and referral hub for cardiovascular medicine in Nigeria. He said the institution aims to provide world-class cardiac care while reducing the country’s reliance on medical tourism.

Iseko expressed concern over the increasing burden of cardiovascular diseases, stressing that all Nigerians, regardless of economic status or location, should have access to timely and quality cardiac care. “We are trying to make what is happening globally local and accessible. We want a situation where even someone in a rural community who suffers a heart attack can be diagnosed early, receive care and access the highest level of treatment,” he said.

He added that the symposium was designed to empower healthcare workers to adopt global best practices while responding to local realities. According to him, many heart conditions often mimic other illnesses, making early and accurate diagnosis crucial to saving lives. He noted that Nigeria’s low life expectancy is closely linked to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and can only improve with decisive action.

In her presentation, a consultant physician and cardiologist at Cardiocare Multispecialty Hospital, Dr Mariam Inuwa, warned that uncontrolled hypertension can lead to stroke, heart failure and kidney disease, which are difficult and costly to manage. She observed that many Nigerians are unaware of their health status, while those diagnosed often face challenges accessing appropriate care.

Inuwa said advanced cardiovascular procedures such as coronary angiography, device implantation and interventions for peripheral arterial disease, services for which many Nigerians previously travelled abroad, are now available within the country. She called for increased financial support for indigent patients and urged Nigerians to manage hypertension, diabetes and cholesterol through healthy lifestyles, proper diet and regular exercise.

The symposium, which attracted over 1,100 healthcare professionals from across the country, featured the LM Iseko Memorial Lecture delivered by Professor of Medicine, Endocrinology and Diabetology, Felicia Anumah.