FMC Abuja doctors to join NARD strike over unmet demands

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abuja, has announced its support for the nationwide strike action called by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), scheduled to begin on Monday, January 12, 2026.

In a statement issued to our correspondent on Thursday, the executive committee of the association expressed frustration over the “Federal Government’s failure to honour agreements reached with NARD”, citing persistent breaches of agreements, worsening welfare conditions and systemic neglect “that have affected morale and healthcare delivery”.

It added that the strike, tagged TICS (Total Indefinite Comprehensive Strike) 2.0, is driven by nine key demands, including the reinstatement of five doctors dismissed from the Federal Teaching Hospital Lokoja, implementation of outstanding promotion and payment of salary arrears, implementation of professional allowance with all accrued arrears captured in the 2026 national budget.

Others include: clarification by the Federal Ministry of Health and the Office of the Head of Service on skipping and entry-level issues; the reintroduction of specialist allowances; resolving delays in house officers’ salaries, etc.

“The healthcare system cannot function optimally when its workforce is consistently disrespected, overworked and subjected to broken agreements,” the committee stated.

The FMC doctors emphasised the association’s commitment to professional dignity and fair labour practices, urging the government to address the outstanding issues.

“This action has become inevitable due to the continued failure of the Federal Government to honour the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) previously signed with NARD, despite repeated engagements, assurances and ample time provided for implementation.

“Resident doctors remain critical to the survival of Nigeria’s tertiary healthcare system. Unfortunately, persistent breaches of agreements, worsening welfare conditions and systemic neglect have continued to erode morale, compromise training and threaten the sustainability of quality healthcare delivery.

“We remain deeply conscious of the inconvenience this strike may pose to patients and the general public.

“We call on the Federal Government to urgently demonstrate sincerity by fully implementing all outstanding agreements”, the statement says.

In other news, resident doctors at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals Complex (OAUTHC) have announced their decision to join a nationwide strike called by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) over unpaid salaries and unresolved welfare issues.

In a statement obtained in Osogbo on Wednesday, the leadership of the OAUTHC chapter, signed by Association President Dr Jesunbo Martins and Secretary Dr Toyyeb Oladipo, said the strike will commence at midnight on Monday, January 12, following an emergency general meeting.

The statement noted the financial struggles faced by resident doctors at OAUTHC, noting that out of 83 members, 40 are owed between 10 and 14 months of salary arrears, while another 40 members have not received their March 2024 salaries. “This prolonged non-payment has subjected affected members to severe financial, psychological, and professional hardship,” the statement said.