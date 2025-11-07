Gov. Ododo commissions 80 revitalised primary healthcare facilities

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has commissioned 80 revitalised primary healthcare facilities across the state, marking a significant milestone in the administration’s efforts to provide accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare to all Kogites.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony in Lokoja on Friday, Governor Ododo praised President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s dedication to transforming Nigeria’s health sector, noting that the President’s visionary reforms have freed up more funds for states to invest in primary healthcare delivery.

The governor also acknowledged the contributions of development partners, including the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), which donated medical equipment and commodities to the state.

“Today’s gathering symbolises our vision of building a sustainable and people-centred healthcare system that serves every community across Kogi State,” Governor Ododo said.

The revitalised facilities, upgraded under the World Bank IMPACT Project and NPHCDA, are expected to improve service delivery at the grassroots level significantly.

Governor Ododo also presented the State Leadership Challenge Awards to outstanding Local Government Areas and individuals, recognising their dedication to healthcare delivery.

The governor warned against vandalism and the misuse of public assets, stating that anyone caught sabotaging government efforts would face the full weight of the law.

He commended the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr. Abdulazeez Adams Adeiza, and the Executive Director of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Muazu Musa Omeiza, for their outstanding work in redefining the future of healthcare in Kogi State.

In a welcome address, the Executive Director of the Kogi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Muazu Omeiza, has highlighted the transformation of 80 PHC facilities from Level 1 to Level 2 status.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Dr. Omeiza explained that the upgrade means improved infrastructure, including two consulting rooms, uninterrupted power supply through solar energy, functional toilets, fenced compounds, staff quarters, and portable water supply.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Abdulazeez Adams, hailed the collaboration between the state and development partners. “These glaring evidences of performance cannot be hidden. What we see today is the product of visionary leadership, selfless service, and partnership between government and key health agencies,” he remarked.

Dr. Muyi Aina, Executive Director and CEO of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, lauded Governor Ododo’s exemplary leadership and responsiveness. “I engage with many state governors across Nigeria, and I must say, Your Excellency, you stand out in your commitment and responsiveness. You never say no when we make an ask—and that’s true leadership,” Dr. Aina said.

He praised the state’s consistency in stakeholder engagement and its dedication to healthcare innovation, noting that the standardisation of the PHC centres’ design was “a model that other states can emulate.”

“Kogi State is translating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision of high-quality, equitable, and financially accessible healthcare into reality. We have never had it this good,” he added.