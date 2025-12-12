Group begins free health screening, education in Lagos

The Isale-Eko Descendants Union (IDU) has provided free health screening for residents of all ages in Isale Eko as part of efforts to promote healthier living within the community.

The community wellness outreach, organised in partnership with Iyewo Health, featured vital checks, communicable-disease screening, health and safety education, and the distribution of clean water.

Speaking at this year’s Isale-Eko Day Community Wellness Outreach held at Isale Eko House, Chairman of the Union, Adeniji Kazeem (SAN), highlighted the critical role of collective responsibility in building a healthy community.

He said sustained collaboration, shared knowledge, and mutual support are essential to creating an environment where residents can thrive. Kazeem stressed the importance of preventive healthcare, noting that many illnesses can be avoided or better managed through early detection and timely treatment. He urged residents to take full advantage of the free screening opportunity.

“Access to clean water and sanitation is a basic right, but one that is often taken for granted. Our water outreach programme is aimed at bridging this gap,” he added.

Describing Isale Eko as a historic community with a rich cultural heritage, Kazeem said the yearly celebration was created to honour its people and preserve its legacy by reuniting sons, daughters, and well-wishers.

After a brief one- to two-year hiatus, he said the event has returned with renewed energy, starting with the wellness outreach and followed by a community walk.

“As a Union, we have always believed that the wellbeing of our community is paramount.”

We are committed to giving back to the community that has supported us for years, and to making a positive impact in the lives of those around us,” he said.

Representing Water Relief NG, Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, said the organisation has, through its CSR framework, worked over recent months to deliver sustainable water solutions across priority sites identified by the Union.

With support from the Lagos Internal Revenue Service, she said five critical water points have now been fully upgraded, providing safe and reliable water access for households and local businesses.

While celebrating the milestone, she called attention to broader development challenges, noting that effective community service delivery requires affordable, locally manufactured water tanks, a goal that depends on deliberate government support for local producers.

She warned that without accessible infrastructure, scaling up interventions becomes costly, and without scale, many communities will remain underserved.