Kebbi government reiterates commitment to eradicate polio, killer diseases

The Permanent Secretary of the State’s Ministry of Information and Culture, Alhaji Shuaibu Aliero, reiterated this at a one-day media workshop organised by the ministry, in conjunction with UNICEF in Birnin Kebbi.

He said the state government would not relent in its efforts to ensure that all killer diseases that affect children were eradicated from communities in the state.

“We have showed enough commitment in this regard, but we must ensure that our children are healthier, protected and developed.

“Our children are our future; we will do everything humanly possible to combat any disease that will cripple their bright future,’’ he said.

Aliero commended the people of the state for the support they gave polio immunisation programmes.

He also called on them to ensure that they adequately patronise health facilities in the state, saying that health facilities were built for thecommon good of the people of the state.

Also speaking, the Director of Information, Alhaji Garba Hamisu, appealed to journalists to assist in disseminating health information to the public as part of their corporate responsibilities in promoting the health sector in the state.

“Disseminate information that will promote the quality of health of our children and also promote partnership with sponsors,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop was to review the state media work-plan and media partners’ commitment, as well as the role of the media in documenting human interest stories.

