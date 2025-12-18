Lab directors urge Lagos govt to resolve JOHESU strike, warn of blood service risks

The Guild of Medical Laboratory Directors (GMLD), Lagos State chapter, has called on the Lagos State Government to urgently intervene in the ongoing strike by the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU).

The appeal was made in a statement signed on Wednesday by the chairman, Adekoya Abimbola Julius, and the secretary general, Dr Leo Aniakor.

In the statement, the guild said the strike has begun to affect healthcare delivery across the state, particularly laboratory services critical to patient care.

“The withdrawal of services at screening centres has significantly constrained critical laboratory testing required for safe blood transfusion and effective patient management,” the guild said.

It warned that the disruption is already causing delays in diagnosis and treatment, adding that such delays pose serious risks to lives.

“These disruptions are causing avoidable delays in diagnosis and treatment, thereby placing the health and lives of Lagos residents at serious risk,” the statement added.

The guild also expressed concern that investments made by the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Committee could be undermined if the strike continues.

It said, “The notable progress and investments made by the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Committee in strengthening safe and reliable blood services may be eroded if the industrial action persists.”

Calling for dialogue, the guild stressed that no Lagos resident should suffer preventable illness or death over issues that can be resolved through negotiation.

“No resident of Lagos State should suffer preventable illness or loss of life over matters that are ultimately resolvable through dialogue and negotiation,” it said.

The guild urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to use his office to facilitate engagement among all parties and bring the strike to a peaceful end.

The appeal comes amid the decision by JOHESU and the Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations to continue their ongoing indefinite strike.

The unions had earlier vowed not to suspend the industrial action unless the Federal Government addresses their demands, particularly the implementation of the adjusted Consolidated Health Salary Structure.

In an interview with journalists, National Secretary of the unions, Martin Egbanubi, said the strike would continue, insisting that the government had failed to act despite meetings held since the action began.

“For now, we have resolved to continue the strike. We met with the government twice since the commencement of the strike, and nothing has changed,” Egbanubi said.

He added that the unions would not accept intimidation or sanctions against their members, stressing that the delay in implementing the adjusted CONHESS since 2022 remains the core issue.

Egbanubi also accused successive administrations of failing to address salary disparities among health workers, noting that the unions had narrowed their demands to the implementation of the adjusted salary structure.

JOHESU, which commenced the nationwide strike on November 15, 2025, represents several unions, including the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria, the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals, and other health sector staff associations.