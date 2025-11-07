Lagos begins polio outbreak response to safeguard children

The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board (LSPHCB), in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, and other development partners, is set to begin a statewide Polio Outbreak Response (OBR) campaign following the detection of an orphan circulating Variant Poliovirus Type 2 (cVPV2) in Makoko, Lagos Mainland.

The outbreak response will commence on Saturday, November 8, 2025, as part of efforts at both national and state levels to interrupt poliovirus transmission and protect children from paralysis.

According to the Permanent Secretary of the LSPHCB, Dr. Ibrahim Akinwunmi Mustafa, routine environmental surveillance identified the orphan cVPV2 strain in samples collected from the densely populated riverine community of Makoko — a signal of potential ongoing transmission.

He said the discovery necessitated a rapid and comprehensive campaign aimed at boosting population immunity and halting further spread. The Lagos State Government will, therefore, conduct two intensive rounds of house-to-house vaccination across all 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas.

The campaign will target all children under five years of age, regardless of prior vaccination status. Each child will receive two drops of the novel Oral Polio Vaccine (nOPV2), which has been certified safe and effective by NAFDAC and the WHO.

Reaffirming the state government’s commitment to child health, Mustafa stated: “Our goal is to ensure that every eligible child in Lagos receives the polio vaccine and remains protected from paralysis. The detection of this virus is a reminder that polio remains a threat until it is completely eradicated.

“We urge all parents, caregivers, and community leaders to welcome health workers and cooperate fully with vaccination teams.”

He added that the state has strengthened surveillance systems, vaccine logistics, and risk communication structures to ensure smooth implementation of the campaign.

The LSPHCB continues to work closely with development partners, local government authorities, and community stakeholders to ensure high coverage and increased public confidence in immunization activities.

Ahead of the rollout, the State Government has engaged key stakeholders — including Local Government Chairmen, traditional rulers, religious leaders, market associations, and health workers’ unions — to promote community participation and ownership.

Mustafa assured that the vaccine is safe, free, and subject to strict quality control. Health workers have also been adequately trained in vaccine administration, cold-chain management, and adverse event monitoring.

The Lagos State Government encouraged all parents, guardians, and residents to ensure that every child under five receives the two drops of the polio vaccine, stressing that full cooperation from households and communities is essential to keep Lagos polio-free and protect future generations.