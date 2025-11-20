Lagos commends HEI for strengthening emergency care

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the Health Emergency Initiative (HEI) as “a shining example of compassion-driven leadership and accountability in service to humanity.”

Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Permanent Secretary, State Health Service Commission, Dr Cecilia Mabogunje, commended the organisation for its decade-long impact in strengthening emergency care and supporting vulnerable Nigerians.

The governor noted that Lagos values its partnership with HEI, particularly in first aid training across schools, which supports government efforts to enhance emergency preparedness.

He highlighted the organisation’s achievements, such as supporting over 50,000 patients and accident victims, training 149,000 first responders, assisting 8,000 malnourished children, and collaborating with 95 partner hospitals across 16 states.

HEI’s Executive Director and Ashoka Fellow, Mr Paschal Achunine, explained that the organisation was founded to bridge life-threatening gaps in emergency healthcare for those unable to pay for urgent treatment.

He outlined HEI’s four intervention pillars, including emergency financial aid, nationwide first responder training, serving as next-of-kin for accident victims, and addressing childhood malnutrition.

Achunine said the initiative has impacted 35,700 patients, supported 56,800 emergency cases, and improved infant nutrition outcomes with support from partners such as Microsoft Philanthropies. He also announced a new Malnutrition Intervention Fund, urging donors to scale up contributions.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr Kemi Ogunyemi, represented by Oluwatoyin Akinyemi, praised HEI for reducing preventable deaths and strengthening community capacity.

The HEI Board of Trustees Chairman, Dr Emmanuel Imafidon, unveiled the 2026–2031 Strategic Vision, which aims to expand into all 36 states, partner with 1,000 hospitals, train 750,000 new first responders, and support 50,000 malnourished children.

KPMG Partner, Mrs Nike Yomi-Faseun reaffirmed her organisation’s commitment to supporting HEI, noting that “government cannot do it alone.”

A panel discussion moderated by Dr Marian Akran featured experts, including Joseph Alao, MD, LASAEC, Dr Adeolu Arogundade, FRSC Corps Commander, Kehinde Hamzat, and DNS, Mrs Sola Aketi, who recommended improved paramedic training, faster referrals, strengthened community education, and shared responsibility for emergency care.

The event also showcased heartfelt testimonials from beneficiaries. Students from Omole Senior Grammar School, Oladepo Rhoda and Aaron Felix, expressed gratitude for the first aid training, the donation of first aid kits, and cash support.

They pledged to serve as responsible ambassadors of HEI, sharing life-saving knowledge with peers and their communities.

The anniversary celebration also featured an awards presentation. The Guardian was presented with a Media Excellence Award for its contributions to advancing HEI’s mission.