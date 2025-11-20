Lagos plans new hybrid health financing model for residents

The Lagos State Government has unveiled a new hybrid health financing model designed to expand access to affordable, high-quality healthcare for millions of residents.

Launched in partnership with the Lagos Private Health Partnership (LPHP), the initiative aims to blend public resources with private-sector innovation to reduce out-of-pocket payments, increase insurance coverage and create a more efficient, data-driven health system.

Announcing the model in Lagos, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said every Lagosian deserves access to good healthcare without the fear of financial hardship. He described the partnership as a major milestone in the state’s push to build a more resilient and inclusive health system.

“The intervention from this partnership is the foundation upon which we build our lives, our families and our prosperity,” he said. “It is part of our determined journey to ensure that quality healthcare is not a privilege for a few, but a certainty for all.”

Abayomi clarified that the LPHP is not a new insurance scheme, but a strategic platform bringing together government, private providers and investors to strengthen service delivery—particularly for underserved communities.

During a panel session, a representative of the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), Mr Tosin Awosika, described the LPHP as a hybrid model that merges public oversight with private-sector agility.

He projected that within five years, the partnership could achieve 70 per cent health insurance coverage, reduce catastrophic health spending by 40 per cent, and improve the health sector’s contribution to the state’s GDP.

He added that the initiative would strengthen investor confidence, create a unified data-driven financing structure, and ensure broader coverage and emergency care for Lagos residents.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by Mrs Abimbola Salaudeen, encouraged organisations and businesses to enrol their staff in the Ilera Eko insurance scheme to tap into the reforms driven by the new model.

She said the government’s goal is to build a future where no resident has to worry about meeting basic healthcare needs. “We are working toward a Lagos where healthcare is accessible, affordable and reliable for everyone,” she said.

The hybrid financing model marks another step in Lagos’ broader health reforms, targeting improved service delivery, expanded coverage, and reduced financial barriers for low- and middle-income households.