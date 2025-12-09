Lagos unveils new health insurance plans for Nigerians abroad, visitors

Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) has introduced two new health insurance packages targeted at Nigerians abroad and visitors coming into the state, marking a major expansion of its Ilera-Eko diaspora offerings.

The unveiling took place on Tuesday in Alausa, where stakeholders applauded the initiative as a strategic step toward deepening access, strengthening health financing and accelerating progress toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Speaking during the engagement, the Permanent Secretary of LASHMA, Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, said the new plans; Ilera-Eko Waka-Well and Ilera-Eko Home Konnect, were designed in response to rising demand from diasporans and the growing need to protect residents and visitors under Lagos State’s mandatory health insurance framework.

She said the introduction of the plans aligns with the spirit of UHC Day, which is held over three days, and reflects the agency’s commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind.

Zamba recalled that LASHMA launched its quarterly media parleys in March 2025 to deepen transparency and improve public understanding of the agency’s reforms. She noted that the platform has since become one of the most reliable avenues for updating Lagos residents on new policies, innovations and major achievements under the Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS).

Highlighting innovations previously rolled out by the agency, she listed the Ilera-N’tiwa Cooperative, Ilera-Eko Academy, telemedicine services and the Ilera-Eko Spotlight Online Radio; Nigeria’s first health insurance radio platform. She emphasised that LASHMA continues to lead with solutions that improve enrolment uptake and strengthen service delivery for millions of Lagos residents.

On the new diaspora plans, Zamba explained that LASHMA partnered with private-sector players, Pinnacle Global Business Services, Nomad Doc Limited and Mrs. Taiwo Salvador, to market the products locally and internationally.

She said the agency’s rebranding of the diaspora package into two distinct plans would better serve travellers, diasporans and families living abroad who want sustainable health coverage for loved ones in Lagos.

The Permanent Secretary further assured residents that earlier policy adjustments regulating maternal and surgical services have started yielding positive results. She stressed that the changes do not in any way affect the benefit package promised under the social health insurance plan, noting that Lagos families can still access antenatal care, normal and caesarean delivery, and surgical services once conditions are met.

In his remarks, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr. Olanrewaju Bajulaiye, described Ilera-Eko as the most affordable health package available to Lagos residents. He illustrated the cost-effectiveness of the plan, noting that a family of six could enjoy full health coverage for just about ₦180 to ₦220 per day, less than the cost of a sachet of paracetamol.

Bajulaiye urged media professionals to give the programme wide publicity, stressing that word-of-mouth promotion would also play a powerful role. He said the health scheme had already transformed maternal outcomes in several communities, citing personal examples of women who benefitted from delivery services under the programme without the usual financial strain.

He added that the Executive Order signed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made enrolment mandatory for all residents, and encouraged Lagosians to take advantage of the opportunity. According to him, the Agency has effectively brought healthcare “to the doorsteps” of residents through a wide network of accredited providers spread across the state.

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Diaspora and Foreign Relations, Mr. Jermaine Sanwo-Olu, commended Zamba and LASHMA for what he described as groundbreaking innovation in the African health insurance ecosystem. He said Nigerians across continents are celebrating the Waka-Well and Home Konnect packages, which he argued address real gaps in diaspora healthcare support.

Jermaine explained that the Waka-Well plan targets diasporans and visitors returning to Lagos during festive seasons, especially “Detty December” – ensuring they have affordable, reliable and immediate health coverage. He described Lagos as a safe, welcoming and economically vibrant destination that deserves an insurance model tailored to returning migrants and tourists.

He said the Home Konnect plan remains a lifeline for millions of Nigerians abroad who regularly send money home for healthcare but struggle with sustainability. The new plan, he emphasised, provides structured, reliable coverage for loved ones in Lagos and eliminates the burden of unsustainable medical remittances.

Delivering the technical presentation on the new diaspora plans, LASHMA’s Head of Business Development, Mr. Rotimi Olatunji, said the Waka-Well plan offers coverage for basic illnesses common among travellers such as malaria, typhoid and diarrhoea. It also covers diagnostics, emergency care, telemedicine, dental and eye services, and local ambulance evacuation. The plan, he noted, costs ₦45,000 for a 90-day stay and ₦75,000 for multiple trips or extended stays.

Olatunji added that the target market includes tourists, charity workers, researchers, sportsmen, cultural groups, and non-immigrants. He pointed out that over 550,000 Nigerians arrived through the Lagos airport by mid-November 2024, spending over ₦350 billion during the season. He said the new plan will transform “dirty December” into a “healthy December.”

On the Home Konnect plan, he explained that it enables diasporans to pay premiums seamlessly for their families in Lagos. The package covers general and specialist consultation, physiotherapy, chronic disease management, blood transfusion, surgeries, maternal care, newborn services, and annual wellness screening. He described the potential market as over 20 million Nigerians living abroad.

CEO, Pinnacle Global Business Services LTD, Mr. Akande Ojo, praised LASHMA for its vision and reaffirmed the company’s readiness to push the diaspora plans across global markets. He noted that the growing trust in Lagos’ health reforms provides a strong base for international promotion.

Another partner, Board Chairman, Nomad Doc LTD, Dr. Elizabeth Onifade, said the plans would significantly improve health outcomes, reduce pressure on families and ensure continuity of care for vulnerable groups in Lagos. She pledged her organisation’s full collaboration in marketing, technology integration and service support.