LUTH tasks graduands on excellence, commitment to national service

Guest of Honour,Prof. Edamisan Temiye (left); keynote speaker and professor of ophthalmology at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Prof. Adeola Onakoya; the Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), Prof. Oluwole Ayodeji; Director of Administration, Omolola Fakeye; LUTH’s Deputy CMAC for Research and Training, Dr. Rufus Ojewola during the joint graduation ceremony of 183 students from four specialised schools at Idi-Araba, LUTH.

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) has urged its 2025 graduating class to uphold excellence and dedicate themselves to national service.

The Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), Prof. Oluwole Ayodeji, representing the Chief Medical Director, said the institution awarded certificates to 183 students from four specialised schools during its joint graduation and prize-giving ceremony.

The graduands hailed from the Schools of Biomedical Engineering, Health Information Management, Medical and Psychiatry Social Work, and Community Health, marking a significant milestone in LUTH’s ongoing mission to train health professionals for Nigeria.

Ayodeji emphasised that these four schools are vital to the country’s healthcare system at primary, secondary, and tertiary levels. He acknowledged the challenge posed by manpower shortages driven by the Japa syndrome, but noted that government support has enabled the continued training of skilled professionals.

“Although many health workers migrate, numerous trainees remain in the system and contribute meaningfully. LUTH-trained professionals often have an advantage due to exposure to our clinical environment,” he said.

Delivering the keynote address, Prof. Adeola Onakoya, a professor of ophthalmology at LUTH, urged graduates to embody excellence, integrity, and empathy as they enter a health sector critically in need of manpower. She lamented the impact of the Japa trend but highlighted meaningful local opportunities for motivated practitioners.

Onakoya encouraged the graduands to deploy innovation and hard work, stressing that the institution had equipped them to compete globally. She estimated that 60–70 per cent of graduates might leave the country under current trends, but reaffirmed that comparable local opportunities exist for those committed to serving Nigeria.

LUTH’s Deputy CMAC for Research and Training, Dr Rufus Ojewola, described the ceremony as a fulfilment of the hospital’s core mandate of patient care, research, and training. He noted that the new graduates would strengthen health facilities across Lagos, other states, and rural communities, reinforcing the national workforce.

Ojewola called on the government to address the Japa challenge by improving remuneration and working conditions to retain skilled professionals.

Valedictorian of the School of Health Information Management, Ms Oluwabori Amusan, encouraged aspiring students to remain focused and determined, regardless of background. She commended LUTH’s leadership for providing a stable, strike-free learning environment and urged parents and prospective students to consider enrolling in the institution’s programmes, which she described as transformative.