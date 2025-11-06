Menopause linked to alterations in brain structure

Menopause, long understood as a purely hormonal and reproductive transition, is increasingly being recognised as a neurological transition, as new research has shown.

The study noted that the changes women experience during this stage, often described as “brain fog,” forgetfulness, or mental fatigue, are linked to measurable alterations in brain structure and function.

The researchers said these discoveries are shedding new light on how menopause affects not just the body, but also the brain’s ability to adapt and recover.

The most recent findings, presented at this year’s meeting of The Menopause Society in Orlando, revealed that menopause brings significant shifts in the brain’s structure, influencing memory, focus, and emotional well-being.

The study, conducted at the BRAVE Lab of the School of Behavioural and Brain Sciences at Ponce Health Sciences University in Puerto Rico, involved a bibliographic review by psychology students Angélica Rodríguez and Andrea Pereira.

Their work analysed existing scientific literature on menopause-related structural brain changes and how these alterations may contribute to the cognitive and emotional symptoms many women report. Rodríguez.

who presented the findings titled: “Menopause and Brain Structural Changes: A Bibliographic Revision,” explained that the research underscores the need for continued investigation into how menopause affects the brain and behaviour.

“This research highlights the importance of exploring the relationship between the brain and menopause, particularly their connection with the cognitive, emotional, and behavioural symptoms women experience during this stage,” Rodríguez said.

Commenting on the study, Medical Director of The Menopause Society, Dr Stephanie Faubion, noted that the review represents a growing body of evidence on how menopause influences brain health. She said the data could help clarify the biological basis of cognitive challenges such as forgetfulness and loss of concentration, ultimately leading to effective treatment strategies.

The reviewed research indicated that menopause is accompanied by measurable reductions in grey matter volume in areas such as the frontal and temporal cortices and the hippocampus, regions responsible for memory, learning, and decision-making. These structural declines have been associated with mild impairments in verbal and visuospatial memory.

Experts said these discoveries shed new light on the complex relationship between hormonal changes and brain health, emphasising that menopause is not solely a reproductive transition but also a neurological one and understanding the patterns could help clinicians better identify women at risk for cognitive decline and guide the development of therapies that protect brain function through and beyond menopause.