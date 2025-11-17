MWAN Lagos rolls out plan to improve maternal, child healthcare in underserved communities

Dr Ime Maria Edwin Okon with dignitaries and guests at the MWAN Lagos 24th Biennial Conference and Investiture in Lagos

The Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Lagos State Branch, has announced plans to strengthen maternal and child healthcare in underserved communities through intensified sensitisation, danger-sign education and expanded outreach programmes.

The disclosure was made in Lagos during the association’s 24th Biennial Conference/Investiture, themed “Roadmap to Strengthening Healthcare Services for Women & Children: Policies, Politics & Participation.”

The new president, Dr Ime Edwin Okon, a public health physician and Medical Director of Ibeju-Lekki General Hospital, said reducing high maternal and infant mortality rates will be a key priority for the new administration.

She said childbirth must never cost a woman her life, insisting that “no woman should die in the process of her natural duty of creation.”

Okon said MWAN Lagos will deepen awareness in hard-to-reach communities by teaching pregnant women early danger signs.

“We want to teach women the warning signals and red flags during pregnancy, so once they see them, they can quickly go to the health centre,” she said.

She warned caregivers against delaying treatment for sick children, adding that preventable deaths persist because families “remain at home when they notice danger signs” or arrive at health facilities “when it is already too late to find their veins.”

According to her, Lagos has functional PHCs across its LGAs. “Across our 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs, there are at least one or two doctors and midwives available. People should know where to go,” she said.

The new president added that MWAN Lagos will use traditional and digital media to reach more households. “We will use Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and every digital platform, alongside conventional radio, television, and print media,” she said.

Outgoing President, Dr Funmi Ige, said the association recorded gains in HPV vaccination drives, cervical and breast cancer awareness, medical outreaches and community education.

She said her tenure focused on “visibility, inclusion, wellness, and impactful service,” adding that the mission was to “advance the health and well-being of women and children, empower female doctors, and strengthen our collective voice in public health advocacy.”

She described the progress achieved as a product of teamwork. “Every milestone we achieved was a product of collective effort,” she said.

Past President Dr Helen Boyo-Ekwueme urged members to uphold the association’s values of professionalism, service and mentorship.

She recalled her long years in medical leadership, noting her time as Chief Consultant Pathologist in Lagos State, Lecturer at the University of Lagos, and Examiner for the National Postgraduate Medical College. She also said she “consulted for the Federal Ministry of Health on vaccines and immunizations” after retirement.

Boyo-Ekwueme reaffirmed her dedication to women’s empowerment, highlighting her role in founding the Itsekiri Sisters Forum and her work with the Boyo Next Generation Family Foundation, which supports “family legacy, youth empowerment, and community development.”