Nigerian scientist introduces strategy to prioritise potential cancer therapies

One of the emerging leaders in pharmacology and drug discovery, Victor Omoboyede, has developed a patented bioinformatics framework that integrates multi-omics analysis, network pharmacology, and structure-guided modelling to identify actionable molecular targets and potential cancer therapies.

The study, published in Bioinformatics Advances, highlights how data-driven discovery can be translated into tangible biomedical innovations with clinical impact. At the heart of Omoboyede’s work is a computational strategy designed to systematically prioritise disease-relevant targets and pinpoint candidate compounds with strong therapeutic potential.

By combining transcriptomic data with predictive modelling and pharmacological validation pipelines, the approach transforms complex biological datasets into clinically meaningful insights. The framework has been formally recognised with a federal patent, underscoring its novelty, utility, and translational significance.

“This work was motivated by a fundamental problem in cancer therapeutics. We have enormous amounts of biological data, but the challenge is turning that data into precise therapeutic hypotheses that can actually move the field forward. My goal was to build a computational framework that does exactly that,” Omoboyede explained.

His approach identifies disease-associated molecular drivers and maps them to candidate therapeutic compounds using integrative bioinformatics and predictive analytics. Unlike traditional methods that rely on isolated datasets, the framework merges multi-omics profiling, network-level prioritisation, and structure-informed assessment to generate robust, reproducible therapeutic predictions.

“What distinguishes this approach is that it is both systematic and scalable. It allows us to move beyond trial-and-error discovery toward rational, target-specific therapeutic design, particularly for cancers where treatment resistance remains a major barrier,” he added.

The scientific community has recognised the work’s impact. The patented framework establishes a reusable model applicable across multiple cancer types and other complex diseases, positioning it as a foundational contribution to computational biology and translational medicine.

Omoboyede has authored and co-authored numerous peer-reviewed studies spanning cancer biology, immunoinformatics, network pharmacology, and structural biology. He serves as a peer reviewer for leading scientific journals and has received international awards and fellowships for his contributions to computational and translational biology.

Federal patent protection, reserved for inventions demonstrating clear novelty and utility, signals that Omoboyede’s framework meets rigorous standards. The innovation demonstrates that computational research, when carefully designed, can produce protectable intellectual property with significant implications for cancer therapy development.

“Cancer is a global problem, and innovation has to be both scientifically rigorous and broadly applicable. Computational biology gives us the tools to design smarter, more accessible therapeutic strategies, and this patent represents a step toward making that vision real,” he said.

Through this patented bioinformatics innovation, Omoboyede has contributed a powerful new approach to computational cancer therapeutics, bridging data science and medicine, and reinforcing the growing role of computational discovery in shaping the future of precision oncology.