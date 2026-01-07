OAUTHC resident doctors to join NARD over 10–14 months’ salary arrears

Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals Complex (OAUTHC) resident doctors have announced their decision to join a nationwide strike called by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) over unpaid salaries and other unresolved welfare issues.

In a statement obtained in Osogbo on Wednesday, the leadership of the OAUTHC chapter, signed by Association President Dr Jesunbo Martins and Secretary Dr Toyyeb Oladipo, said the strike will commence at midnight on Monday, January 12, following an emergency general meeting.

The statement noted the financial struggles faced by resident doctors at OAUTHC, noting that out of 83 members, 40 are owed between 10 and 14 months of salary arrears, while another 40 members have not received their March 2024 salaries. “This prolonged non-payment has subjected affected members to severe financial, psychological, and professional hardship,” the statement said.

The OAUTHC chapter called on the Federal Government and relevant authorities to ensure the immediate payment of all outstanding salaries and entitlements. The association also demanded the reinstatement of five resident doctors who were disengaged from the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, and full implementation of the Professional Allowance Table, including arrears in the 2026 budget.

Other demands include clarification on entry-level placement issues by the Federal Ministry of Health and state authorities, reintroduction and full implementation of the Specialist Allowance, resolution of house officers’ salary delays, issuance of membership certificates post-Part I examinations by the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, and timely conclusion of the Collective Bargaining Agreement process.

Dr Martins and Dr Oladipo stressed that the strike would be suspended only if the association’s demands are met. “Resident doctors will withdraw their services with effect from midnight, Monday, 12th January 2026, in compliance with TICS 2.0. Members will also participate in coordinated peaceful protests as directed,” the statement added.

While expressing readiness for dialogue, the association insisted that any engagement must be accompanied by clear timelines and concrete actions capable of resolving all outstanding issues.

The development follows warnings from NARD earlier in December 2025 that it would resume an indefinite national strike if the Federal Government failed to implement agreed-upon demands within four weeks.