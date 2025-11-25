Ogun has made progress in curbing HIV, AIDS – Commissioner

A PhD student tests blood samples in the lab of the Institute of Biomedical Research in Retroviruses and AIDS (INBIRS), of the CONICET and Buenos Aires University at the Medicine Faculty in Buenos Aires, on September 13, 2018. In the middle of an economic crisis and the depreciation of the Argentinian peso about 50% since January, the laboratories need US dollars to buy and maintain their equipment, and the state budget aimed to science and technology is valued in Argentinian pesos. The budget reduction for science and technology went from 2,400 million dollars in 2015 to 1,600 million dollars in 2018. / AFP PHOTO / JUAN MABROMATA

The Ogun State Government has said that it has recorded significant improvement in its efforts at reducing the prevalence of HIV and AIDS in the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, disclosed this on Tuesday at the 2025 World AIDS Day Celebration, tagged “Overcoming Disruption, Transforming the AIDS Response.”

According to the commissioner, over 30,000 people are currently receiving free anti-retroviral therapy in health facilities, while HIV testing and counselling services have been made available in the 20 Local Government Areas of the state, bringing care closer to our people.

Dr. Coker noted that 96 per cent of the people tested for HIV infection in the state know their HIV status, just as there is significant expansion on the prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission (PMTCT) programme, resulting in more mothers giving birth to HIV free children.

“We have strengthened our response and improved access to life-saving services,” she explained.

“Today, in Ogun State, 96 per cent of people living with HIV know their status, while 78 per cent on treatment. Over 30,000 people in Ogun State are receiving free antiretroviral therapy in our health facilities. We hope to achieve a UNAIDS target of 95:95:95 by the year 2030.

“At the just concluded National Council on Health, the age for HIV voluntary testing was deliberated on to be moved down to 14 years, which speaks directly to us in Ogun State, being the tertiary institution hub of Nigeria.”

The commissioner maintained that Ogun State has continued to record meaningful progress through the unwavering commitment of OGSACA, implementing partners and dedicated health workers across the state.

She further explained that the state is working towards eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV by 2030, strengthening health systems and data-driven decision-making, promoting community-led and community-owned responses, and ensuring sustainability through domestic resource mobilisation.

While recognising the occurrence of new infections, Dr. Coker described stigma as a barrier to care.

She said the state has developed a two-year strategic plan (2025-2027) based on eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV by 2030, strengthening health systems and data-driven decision-making, promoting community-led and community-owned response, as well as ensuring sustainability through domestic resources mobilisation, just as it would sustain universal access to HIV prevention, testing and treatment.

She called on all hands to be on the deck to reduce the prevalence of HIV and AIDS to the barest minimum in the state.

Speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. Rotimi Ogungbe, noted the need to strengthen advocacy, analyse the progress made, and how to surmount challenges.

He described the lack of funds and the unavailability of donors as among the issues affecting the fight against the scourge.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Kayode Oladeinde, said the celebration was to create awareness on how to effectively curb the menace, calling for the internalisation, institutionalisation, and localisation of response rather than depending on others for help.