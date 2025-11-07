Ogun partners EU on solar energy to boost healthcare delivery

In a bid to sustain healthcare delivery, the Ogun State Government has launched the Nigeria Solar for Health Project, an initiative designed to provide clean, reliable, and renewable energy to health facilities across the state.

The initiative marked the official flag-off of the European Union (EU)-funded project.

The programme aims to enhance healthcare delivery and strengthen local economies by deploying solar micro-grid systems to public health centres and nearby small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Speaking at the event, Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun described the project as “a milestone and an unwavering commitment to building a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future for the people.”

Represented by the Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, the governor stated that the initiative aligns with Ogun State’s ISEYA Development Agenda, focusing on Infrastructure, Social Welfare and Wellbeing, Education, Youth Empowerment and Job Creation, as well as Agriculture, noting that this will further strengthen the administration’s drive to deliver people-centred governance.

“This project addresses a critical gap by providing clean, renewable, and sustainable solar power to health facilities across our state. It will ensure uninterrupted service delivery, particularly in rural communities where the need is most critical,” Abiodun said.

“With this intervention, our health centres will not only have light; they will have life.”

The governor explained that reliable electricity is essential for effective healthcare delivery, as epileptic power supply often leads to vaccine spoilage, delayed emergency procedures, and hindered medical operations.

He added that the initiative would also promote environmental sustainability, reduce carbon emissions, and create jobs for the youth through the training of solar technicians and maintenance teams.

He lauded the partnership between the European Union, NTU International, and the Government of Nigeria, describing it as a model for intergovernmental collaboration that prioritises accountability, local ownership, and sustainability.

He further emphasised that under the project, 40 primary healthcare centres across Ogun’s 20 local government areas will be powered by solar energy, with nearby SMEs allowed to connect legally to the network at regulated, affordable rates to promote inclusive economic growth.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, commended the EU for its support, noting that the project would significantly improve access to reliable energy for health facilities and reduce operational costs.

“Power is an essential part of healthcare; it is not optional, it is fundamental. Many of our secondary facilities still spend over ₦100 million monthly on energy. This intervention will help redirect those resources towards essential drugs, training, and community outreach.”

Dr. Coker stressed that investing in health is both “the right thing to do and the smart thing to do,” citing studies that show every dollar spent on women’s health yields up to $13 in economic returns.

She urged members of the newly inaugurated Steering and Technical Committees to approach their duties with innovation, accountability, and a sense of purpose.

Also speaking, the Project Manager, Green Economy EU, Godfrey Ogbemudia, described the launch as “a significant milestone in Ogun State’s journey towards sustainable and adequate healthcare service delivery.”

He noted that the project, already rolled out in Plateau, Enugu, Abia, and Akwa Ibom States, will electrify 20 sites in Ogun — one per local government area — between 2024 and 2028.

“This initiative will provide solar micro-grid solutions to public health facilities, improving service delivery and climate resilience in underserved communities,” he stated.

“Our enduring partnership with Nigeria continues to pave the way for a resilient, prosperous, and equitable society where access to healthcare and energy is no longer a privilege, but a fundamental right.”

Special Adviser to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Water Resources, Damilola Otunbanjo, described the project as “another remarkable achievement for Ogun State.”

“The beneficiaries will not only be the health facilities but also nearby SMEs that can now access clean energy for their operations. This ensures that the power illuminating hospitals also supports small businesses,” she said.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Energy, Babajide Onakoya, explained that the event underscored the link between energy and life, reaffirming the state’s goal of building “an energy-secured healthcare system that ensures no doctor operates in darkness and no mother gives birth without power.”

“Our goal is clear: to ensure that every healthcare facility in Ogun State has reliable, affordable, and clean power,” he added.