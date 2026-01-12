Ondo monarch donates 4D ultrasound machine, offers free healthcare to residents

A non-governmental organisation, the Oba Micah and Olori Moronke Ajijo Foundation, has donated a 4D Doppler ultrasound machine to the Ondo State General Hospital in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Council Area of the state, to boost healthcare within the community.

The foundation also provided free medical services to over 1,000 indigent residents of the state.

Speaking at the equipment donation, which took place on the hospital grounds, the president of the foundation, Yetunde Obuotor, noted that the equipment was donated to help save lives.

According to her, the 4D ultrasound Doppler machine would not only strengthen diagnostic capacity but also improve healthcare delivery in the area.

An ultrasound machine is not just a piece of equipment; it is a lifeline. It plays a crucial role in maternal and child health, emergency care, and early detection of medical conditions,” she stated.

The foundation secretary board of trustees, Folashade Ajijo, said the initiative was inspired by the legacy of their parents, natives of the community who were committed to community service and empowerment.

She explained that although the family had been involved in philanthropic activities for several years, the foundation was recently formalised to ensure accountability, structure and sustainable impact in the communities it serves.

Giving details of the medical outreach, the doctor in charge, who was also the Public Secretary of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Ondo State, Dr Babatunde Akinbinu, said the exercise was structured to address both acute and chronic medical conditions common among residents.

Akinbinu disclosed that beneficiaries were screened and treated for ailments such as hypertension, diabetes, malaria, peptic ulcer and eye-related conditions, among others, with the support of specialist doctors, including a consultant ophthalmologist, nurses and other healthcare professionals.

He said over 40 healthcare workers, drawn from within and outside the local government area, participated in the outreach, ensuring services were provided for geriatric, adult and paediatric patients.

He said, “Healthcare is not a one-off thing. For simple illnesses like malaria, that may be enough, but for chronic illnesses like diabetes and hypertension, people need care for a long time. When resources are not available, people may stop using their drugs or turn to unscientific traditional or herbal remedies, which are often unsafe.

In his remark, the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, described the medical outreach and the donation of the ultrasound machine as a major boost to healthcare delivery in the state, noting that it would strengthen diagnostic services at the Igbokoda facility.

Aiyedatiwa, who was represented by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Banji Ajaka, stressed the need for proper use and maintenance of the equipment, describing the donation as a valuable investment that must be preserved to ensure long-term benefits for patients.

Also speaking, the Chief Medical Director of Igbokoda General Hospital, Dr Edino Ezekiel, said the donated ultrasound machine would significantly improve service delivery at the hospital, describing it as one of the most advanced diagnostic tools available in the area.