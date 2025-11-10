Over 300 gather for Trackfit breast cancer walk

Over 300 participants attended the 2025 Trackfit Breast Cancer Awareness Walk at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), making it the community’s most successful edition since the programme began.

The annual walk combined fitness, community engagement, and on-site clinical breast examinations conducted in partnership with R Jolad Hospital.

Participants dressed in pink created a visual of solidarity, honouring those affected by breast cancer and promoting the importance of routine health checks.

The event opened with a welcome from compere Kolamide Emmanuel, followed by guided warm-up sessions. Coaches Godwin Obioma, Ifeoluwa Martins Gbayigi and Davidson Nwaokolo led structured fitness drills and energizing group activities ahead of the 5-kilometre walk through the university’s major landmarks.

The health segment remained a central pillar of the event. A team from R Jolad Hospital delivered a sensitisation on breast health, self-examination and early detection.

The team screened 212 women during the walk, with 17 referred for further medical evaluation. Organisers also reflected on the impact of previous editions by referencing a participant from the 2024 walk whose early detection during last year’s screening contributed to timely treatment — a reminder of the importance of consistency and awareness.

Event operations were managed by Eyinade Ebiseni, who supervised logistics and flow, while Amuni Damilola and Olawunmi Ogundipe ensured smooth registration, coordination and welfare support for all participants.

Hydration throughout the event was powered by Cway, and the atmosphere was kept vibrant by Normad Music, providing curated music and live sound reinforcement.

Speaking at the event, Trackfit Founder and Convener Ademola Alugo stressed the importance of community-led health initiatives in shaping healthier behavioural patterns.

“This year’s turnout shows the power of community and consistency. What we do is bigger than a walk, it is a reminder that our health must be a priority. The screenings, the awareness sessions, and the fitness activities all contribute to a culture of early detection, healthier choices and rising health consciousness among young Nigerians.

“The fight against cancer is one that we will keep leading; at Trackfit, we encourage health prioritisation for our community members and the general public. One of the few ways this can be achieved is through regular checkups and awareness campaigns such as this.”

Alugo also commended the University of Lagos security operatives for their presence, saying it enabled safe movement and crowd management throughout the walk.

He announced plans to further expand its community health advocacy, fitness programmes and educational outreach, strengthening its long-term focus on preventive wellness and informed health choices across Nigeria.