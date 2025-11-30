Random laboratory tests harmful, microbiologist tells Nigerians

A Consultant Clinical Microbiologist and Public Health expert, Prof. Kenneth Iregbu, has advised Nigerians to stop walking into laboratories for random tests, warning against self-prescription and unregulated medical investigations.

Iregbu, of the National Hospital Abuja, said patients must consult their healthcare providers before undertaking any medical test.

He made the call at the opening of the College of Nigerian Pathologists (CNP) 20th Annual Scientific Conference and General Meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State. The theme of the programme was “Diagnostic Imperative from the Patient to the Laboratory”, with a sub-theme, “Medicolegal Flashpoint of Laboratory Medicine Practice in Nigeria”.

Iregbu said it was essential that any patient who entered a healthcare facility for illness received a proper diagnosis.

He said: “It’s not right for people to just enter any laboratory and say they want to do a test as commonly practised. Any test you want to do must have a basis; you need to consult your healthcare provider first, who will now decide what is necessary to examine you. The physician decides based on your complaints and the findings, the tests that are very essential for you. Moreso, the physician needs to have institutional culture that places high value on early identification for appropriate intervention.”

The professor urged healthcare practitioners to eliminate discrimination in service delivery based on race, gender, socioeconomic status, religion, or other social categories.

He added that practitioners must embrace lifelong learning to remain competent.

“Managing good relationship with patients also means maintaining professional boundaries. The civic is clear that doctors shouldn’t pursue sexual or improper emotional relations with patients,” he said.

The chairman of the occasion, Prof. Abiodun Ilesanmi, noted the inadequacy of manpower in pathology sub-specialties in tertiary institutions and said the gap must be addressed, describing human resources as a key tool in tackling challenges in the system.

“We have to constantly and consistently review and think out of the box to ensure quality delivery of inestimable service to the nation and humanity at large,” he said.

Earlier, the CNP National President, Maj.-Gen. Olatilewa Amusu (Rtd), said the theme of the conference was timely.

Amusu noted that pathologists were medical doctors and critical specialists in diagnosis, even though they were “not seen directly by the patient”.

“More worrisome is when health workers don’t realise that the training and competence of the laboratory physician enables us to function in clinical and laboratory setting. Hence, in spite of our critical contribution to patient management, many don’t know who the pathologist is nor the extent of our contribution to healthcare delivery,” he said.

The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Dr Uwom Eze, said the college incorporated medical students for the first time, adding that the future of pathology depended on them.

Eze, who is also the Oyo State CNP chairman, said the conference opened multidisciplinary interaction with other medical specialties and called for sustained collaboration.

“Patient care is at its best where there is robust communication with collaboration between the doctor of doctors, pathologist and other physicians. We must put patients’ needs first and provide solutions to their needs. Pathology is the bedrock of medicine, everyone, all stakeholders and government must come together and let’s focus on patients’ well-being,” he said.

A plaque was later presented to the keynote speaker, Prof. Iregbu.