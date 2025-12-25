Research links improved trauma recovery to community support

New research has linked strong community support systems to improved trauma recovery, with a clinical mental health professional warning that healing from psychological wounds is more effective when it is treated as a shared social responsibility rather than an individual struggle.



The findings are contained in a research paper titled “Empowered Healing: Unpacking Trauma from Within,” authored by clinical mental health expert and humanitarian advocate, Kaliyat Gamba. In the study, Gamba examined the lasting psychological impact of unprocessed trauma and argued that culturally grounded and community-based approaches are essential to long-term mental wellness.



Her research, grounded in trauma-informed care and community psychology, outlined how early intervention, accessible mental health education, and strong community structures could help disrupt long-standing cycles of psychological harm. Beyond research, Gamba translated her findings into practice through the Healing Hearts Humanitarian Foundation (HHHF).a nonprofit organisation she co-founded to support young people, vulnerable families, and underserved populations. During the 2025 World Mental Health Day outreach in Abuja, the foundation reached more than 150 young people and hundreds of community members through trauma-awareness training, emotional first-aid workshops, mental health education, and resilience-building sessions.



Speaking on the organisation’s work, Gamba said humanitarian groups would continue to prioritise awareness and frontline response despite limited resources. She explained that organisations like HHHF remained committed to serving communities amid growing crises and persistent shortages in mental health care.



Under Gamba’s leadership, HHHF has continued to expand its outreach, bringing mental health education to schools, marketplaces, religious centres, and youth organisations. The foundation’s mission, according to its leadership, is to empower individuals to understand their pain, confront it, and move toward healthier futures.