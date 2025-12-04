SFH launches two-year plan to boost health innovators

The Society for Family Health (SFH) has unveiled a two-year support plan to accelerate the growth of Nigerian health innovators through its newly launched CoElevate Catalytic Fund.

The initiative is designed to strengthen early-stage innovation by providing structured support, financing, and technical guidance for local solutions in HealthTech, WASH, Pharmaceutical R&D, and Non-Communicable Diseases.

Under the programme, innovators will receive milestone-based grants of $5,000 to $10,000, equity investments of 15–20 per cent, tailored mentorship, regulatory guidance, access to pilot sites, and participation in a 24-month portfolio management programme. The fund will run two competitive cycles yearly.

SFH emphasised that the initiative targets innovations with strong public health relevance, gender inclusivity, scalability, and measurable impact, aiming to build a robust ecosystem that supports innovators beyond financial capital.

The organisation noted that fragmented innovation systems, limited early-stage funding, and regulatory challenges often hinder Nigerian innovators, making this intervention a strategic investment in the national innovation pipeline.

Speaking at the launch, Managing Director of SFH Access, Dennis Aizobu, described the fund as “the beginning of a new chapter in West Africa’s innovation history.” He explained that many Nigerian innovators struggle not due to lack of competence but because of limited exposure, capital, and support systems, gaps that the CoElevate Fund seeks to close.

Chairperson of the SFH Access Board, Ahmed Yakasai, called the initiative a landmark step in strengthening equitable healthcare access and empowering young innovators, while Dr Victoria Egunjobi, Director of Disease Control at the Lagos State Ministry of Health, commended SFH for providing enabling structures for innovation in diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, behavioural change, and system strengthening.

Founder of Syndicate Bio, Dr Abasi Ene-Obong, highlighted that deep-tech and life-science innovations require infrastructure, laboratories, and logistics—elements often lacking for African innovators. He praised the CoElevate Catalytic Fund for addressing these gaps and building “hard businesses” capable of driving system-wide transformation.

The initiative underscores SFH’s long-term commitment to nurturing homegrown solutions and shaping the future of Africa’s health ecosystem.