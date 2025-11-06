Study links gum disease to higher risk of brain tissue damage

A new finding has shown that people who suffer from gum disease may be more likely to experience brain tissue damage that affects memory, reasoning, and coordination, with a 56 per cent higher risk compared to those with healthy gums.



The study suggests that inflammation in the mouth could have broader effects on the brain, potentially influencing how it functions and ages. The research, published in Neurology Open Access, the journal of the American Academy of Neurology, examined more than a thousand older adults and found that participants with gum disease were significantly more likely to show white matter hyperintensities, bright spots on brain scans that indicate tissue injury, than those without gum problems. While the study does not prove that gum disease directly causes brain damage, it points to a possible link between oral inflammation and brain health.



Lead author and professor at the University of South Carolina, Dr Souvik Sen, said the findings highlight a growing connection between oral and brain health. He explained that maintaining gum health might help reduce the risk of cognitive decline and other brain-related conditions later in life.



The study involved 1,143 adults with an average age of 77, each of whom underwent dental examinations and brain scans to assess gum health and detect signs of cerebral small vessel disease, a condition that affects small blood vessels in the brain and is associated with stroke and memory problems.

According to the researchers, of the participants, 800 had gum disease while 343 did not. Those with gum disease had a higher average volume of white matter hyperintensities, measuring 2.83 per cent of total brain volume, compared to 2.52 per cent in those without gum disease.



When grouped by severity, 28 per cent of individuals with gum disease were in the highest category of white matter damage, compared with 19 per cent of those without it.



After adjusting for factors such as age, sex, race, blood pressure, diabetes, and smoking, researchers found that people with gum disease were 56 per cent more likely to have extensive white matter injury.



However, there was no link between gum disease and other brain changes such as cerebral microbleeds or lacunar infarcts, suggesting that the connection may be specific to white matter damage.



White matter, made up of bundles of nerve fibres, allows communication between different parts of the brain. Damage to this tissue can affect thinking, memory, balance, and coordination, and is known to increase the risk of stroke. White matter hyperintensities tend to increase with age and are often seen as early signs of brain injury.



Sen noted that gum disease is preventable and treatable, emphasising that good oral hygiene and regular dental visits are essential. “If future studies confirm this link, it could open a new path for reducing cerebral small vessel disease by targeting oral inflammation. For now, it reinforces the idea that dental care supports long-term brain health,” he said



Although the study relied on single-time dental and brain evaluations, making it difficult to measure changes over time, the researchers said the results strengthen growing evidence that oral health plays a crucial role beyond the mouth.



“Taking care of your gums might also mean taking care of your mind,” Sen added, stressing that daily dental care could be a simple step toward preserving brain function as people age.