WHO urges decisive action against HIV, TB, hepatitis, STIs in 2026

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has described 2025 as a challenging year, marked by unprecedented disruption following suspensions and reductions in official development assistance for health.

It however noted that even in the constrained environment, countries and communities have continued to rebuild, adapt, and move forward with determination, demonstrating the strength of national leadership adding that 2026 will be critical to translating political momentum into bold, decisive action to accelerate progress toward global targets to end HIV, TB, hepatitis and STIs, ensuring equitable access to the highest-quality, people-centred scientific evidence services regardless of who people are or where they live.

WHO Director, Department for HIV, TB, Hepatitis & STIs, Dr Tereza Kasaeva, who stated this in a massage to partners observed that despite the challenging global landscape, the organisation has demonstrated resolute leadership and remained unwavering in its commitment to support Member States and partners through the delivery of cutting-edge policies, comprehensive guidelines, and critical tools that drive impact at country level.

Kasaeva noted that throughout 2025, WHO provided strategic leadership and advocacy; developed core global guidance and standards for HIV, TB, hepatitis and STIs; monitored and reported on epidemic trends; and delivered targeted technical support to strengthen national responses and address the underlying determinants of these epidemics, particularly for key and vulnerable populations.

He said that the WHO, guided by its unique mandate and working in close partnership with communities and multisectoral stakeholders, is accelerating innovation, expanding equitable access to life-saving prevention, diagnosis, treatment and care, strengthening health systems, advancing equity, and saving lives, especially for those most at risk.

Kasaeva noted that critical momentum was regained on the global HIV response in 2025 with WHO’s approval of twice-yearly injectable lenacapavir for HIV prevention, a transformative, long-acting alternative to daily oral PrEP, particularly for people facing barriers related to adherence, stigma, and access to care adding that WHO’s July guidelines recommending lenacapavir as an additional PrEP option marked a major step forward in expanding choice and equity in HIV prevention.

He stated that the WHO accelerated progress by supporting the rollout of rapid diagnostics, shorter and more effective treatment regimens, and integrated approaches that address the root drivers of the TB epidemic, including undernutrition and inadequate social protection.

According to him, the TB Vaccine Accelerator Council released a landmark report alongside the G20 Health Ministers’ Meeting, calling for innovative and sustainable financing to ensure equitable global access to novel TB vaccines for adolescents and adults.

He said, “For WHO, 2025 has also been a year of transformation and renewed focus. Through our organisational transformation and the merging of roles, our mandate has been strengthened to lead the global effort to end HIV, TB, hepatitis and STIs, ensuring equitable access to the highest-quality, people-centred scientific evidence and services, regardless of who people are or where they live.”

“WHO has also remained steadfast in driving the global response to viral hepatitis, amplifying momentum toward elimination. In the area of STIs, new data from the Enhanced Gonococcal Antimicrobial Surveillance Programme (EGASP) highlighted the growing threat of drug-resistant gonorrhoea and the urgent need to strengthen surveillance, diagnostic capacity, and equitable access to effective treatments,” he added.

Kasaeva pointed out that under the triple elimination agenda, major milestones were achieved as the Maldives became the first country to eliminate mother-to-child transmission of HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis B; Botswana advanced to gold-tier status on the path to eliminating vertical HIV transmission, while Brazil was validated for the elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV.

He observed that these achievements demonstrate what is possible when political will, strong health systems, and community engagement converge. He paid special tribute to the frontline health workers who lead this fight every day, alongside survivors, communities, and families. We also recognise the dedication of national programmes, civil society organisations, partners, and donors. Your resilience, courage, and perseverance continue to inspire hope and drive impact in this critical global response.

Kasaeva thanked all partners and collaborators whose support has been instrumental to the achievements recorded in 2025, especially Member States and non-state donors for their generous financial contributions in 2025, which have been pivotal in advancing WHO’s impact.

He said, “We stand at a defining crossroads in the global effort to end HIV, tuberculosis (TB), viral hepatitis, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs), epidemics that have claimed millions of lives and entrenched inequities. In a world marked by uncertainty, your leadership, solidarity, and unwavering commitment have been a powerful force for progress.”

Kasaeva assured that through collaboration, innovation, and determination, the global community can overcome these epidemics and build a healthier, fairer world.