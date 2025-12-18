World leaders adopt declaration on noncommunicable diseases

World leaders meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York have adopted a landmark global declaration committing governments to address non-communicable diseases and mental health conditions in a collaborative effort.

In a statement yesterday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said the agreement marks the first time countries have jointly pledged to address chronic illnesses such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes alongside mental health conditions, acknowledging their growing toll on lives, health systems and national economies worldwide.

NCDs remain among the leading causes of death globally, while mental health conditions affect more than one billion people, according to the WHO.

The declaration sets measurable targets to be achieved by 2030, including reducing tobacco use, improving the control of high blood pressure and expanding access to mental health care for millions of people.

WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus described the commitments as a “once in a generation opportunity” to change the trajectory of global health and improve the quality of life.

The agreement also called on countries to strengthen national health policies, expand access to essential services, and secure sustainable financing to translate political commitments into action.

Progress will be tracked through regular United Nations reporting, with governments expected to demonstrate concrete results in the years to come.