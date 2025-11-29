Inside the race to fill Ijebuland’s revered Awujale stool

The race for the revered stool of the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland has entered a decisive phase.

With the passing of Alaiyeluwa Oba (Dr) Sikiru Kayode Adetona, CFR, GCON, a monarch widely regarded as one of the greatest traditional rulers in modern Nigeria, attention has shifted to the process of selecting a successor who will sustain the prestige, identity and enduring legacy of the Ijebu nation.

Ijebuland, historically part of the southwestern Yoruba geopolitical landscape, is renowned for its rich culture, industrious people, and centuries-old institutions of governance.

The Awujale stool is not merely symbolic; it carries the weight of history, tradition, and socio-political influence, shaping local development, education, and cultural cohesion. The selection of a new Awujale has always been a moment of intense reflection, negotiation, and anticipation within and beyond the kingdom, capturing the attention of historians, and cultural enthusiasts across Nigeria and the diaspora.

Among those who have publicly stepped forward is Otunba Dr Adekunle Olubola Hassan, the globally renowned ophthalmic surgeon, Chief Medical Director of the Eye Foundation, former Chairman of the Council of Otunbas, and a senior figure in Ijebuland’s traditional institutions.

His declaration has reshaped early projections and intensified conversations within royal circles and the wider Ijebu public sphere, blending professional excellence with royal heritage. Hassan’s candidature brings to the fore questions about the evolving nature of leadership in traditional institutions and the interface between global exposure and local service, offering a model for integrating professional expertise with cultural stewardship.

On Sunday, November 9, 2025, members of the Jadiara branch of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House gathered at the historic IgboBuro compound in Ijebu Ode to witness Dr Hassan’s formal declaration. What unfolded was not merely a ceremonial announcement but a symbolic moment laden with history, ambition, and the evolving expectations of traditional leadership in a rapidly changing Nigeria.

The declaration ceremony reflected a society at the crossroads of tradition and modernity, where lineage, merit, and service to humanity converge in the assessment of leadership. It was an occasion that reminded attendees of the delicate balance between respecting age-old customs and embracing the potential that modern skills and global networks bring to local governance.

The venue, Judiara Hall, was filled with palpable anticipation as princes, princesses, chiefs, and prominent community leaders took their seats. The attendance reflected the weight of the occasion. Present were the Aladeken of Oke Ako, Oba Adenola Osunsanmi; the Vice Chairman of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House and Baagbimo of Ijebuland, Professor Fassy Yusuf; the head of the Jadiara Royal Family, Prince Akinola Odedina; secretaries, and representatives of the seven families that constitute the Jadiara line.It was both a family gathering and a significant political moment within the context of Ijebu traditional governance. The Olori Ebi of the Jadiara Royal Family, Prince Odedina, in his welcome address, commended the resilience and unity displayed by family members throughout the sensitive and often delicate selection processes that follow the passing of an Awujale.

He reminded the audience that the rotation had come to the Fusengbuwa Ruling House and, within it, the turn of the Jadiara branch to present a candidate. His tone was one of sincerity and urgency as he encouraged increased prayer and cohesion, given the magnitude of the task before them.

No meaningful discussion about the succession can occur without reflecting on the towering figure of the late Awujale, Oba Sikiru Adetona. His sixty-five-year reign shaped the identity, modern relevance, and global recognition of Ijebuland.

It was therefore not surprising that Hassan opened his speech by calling for a minute of silence in his honour. Oba Adetona’s legacies remain visible across the landscape of Ijebuland. His contributions to education include the Oba Adetona School of Governance and the Professorial Chair in Good Governance at Olabisi Onabanjo University, and the College of Education, Science and Technology at Omu Ijebu.

Culturally, the globally celebrated Ojude Oba Festival stands as an enduring monument to his influence. The Regberegbe system, a unique age-grade structure, flourished under his guidance and has become a reference point for cultural organisation in Nigeria.

Administratively, his leadership style remains a benchmark. Under him, the Ijebu Traditional Council, the Council of Otunbas, and the Council of Awujale Chiefs became models of order and dignity. His service extended beyond Ijebu borders. He served the Nigerian federation as Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Yola, and played diplomatic roles, including mediation in southern African conflicts. His advocacy for the creation of an Ijebu State remained consistent and unwavering until his last days. To succeed such a monarch, many observers argue, requires not just royal blood but a combination of vision, decorum, administrative experience, cultural grounding, and broad influence.

As Chairman of the Eye Foundation, he has overseen the growth of one of Africa’s most impactful eye-care institutions, with a significant presence in Ijebu. His medical career has earned him international recognition, placing him in a unique position to link global expertise with local needs.

Yet he was equally keen to highlight his deep immersion in Ijebu cultural structures. He spoke of his years of closeness to the palace during the reign of Oba Adetona, noting his current position as the First Vice Chairman of the Council of Otunba of Ijebuland. His tone was one of humility, but his message was clear: he believes he possesses both the traditional grounding and modern exposure required to continue the legacy of the late monarch.

Hassan’s professional accomplishments are remarkable in their breadth and depth. He is the founder of the Eye Foundation Hospital Group, Nigeria’s first multi-specialist private eye-care institution, and has trained over sixty local and international ophthalmologists, more than a hundred community ophthalmic nurses, and hundreds of mid-level ophthalmic professionals.

His institutions have carried out more than 200,000 surgical operations and provided essential eye care to over two million Nigerians, often in underserved communities. Such achievements, many argue, equip him with both managerial experience and a humanitarian outlook, qualities considered crucial for modern traditional leadership. He has also pioneered initiatives to integrate eye health with broader public health campaigns, partnering with schools, community leaders, and local governments to raise awareness and improve access, further demonstrating the fusion of technical expertise with social responsibility.

In his speech, Hassan articulated a leadership model based on transformational, intentional, and intensive governance. While these are terms more commonly associated with contemporary public administration than traditional rulership, they suggest a desire to work at the intersection of heritage and modernity. His promise to leverage his global networks to attract investors and development to Ijebuland was well received by many at the gathering. For a region known for its entrepreneurial culture, investment remains a consistent priority. He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the internal processes within the Jadiara Royal House and the broader Fusengbuwa Ruling House. He disclosed that he had already submitted his Expression of Interest and completed the necessary forms, signalling procedural compliance and readiness for the stages ahead.

Beyond the symbolism of the declaration, the day also provided clarity on internal restructuring within the Fusengbuwa Ruling House. Professor Yusuf announced that the three Olori Ebis within the ruling house had been merged into one unified structure.

This move, initiated by the Ogun State government, aims to eliminate parallel centres of authority, which often complicate succession processes. Professor Yusuf stated that with the fusion complete, Otunba Abdul-Lateef Owoyemi would serve as Chairman of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, while Otunba Adedokun Ajidagba would serve as Deputy Chairman.

Furthermore, all former Olori Ebis who had issued expression-of-interest forms were directed by the government to refund any payments collected. The restructuring was widely interpreted as an attempt to preserve fairness, transparency, and a sense of unified responsibility as the ruling house prepares to select its nominee for the Awujale stool.

The testimonies about Hassan’s personality were a recurring thread throughout the event. Professor Yusuf noted his global exposure, professional track record, and longstanding commitment to the Ijebu nation. Prince Odedina echoed this view, describing him as a candidate whose accomplishments and personal qualities align with the high standards required of the Awujale. Oba Adenola Osunsanmi, Aladeken of Oke Ako, also offered royal blessings, affirming his confidence in Dr Hassan’s character and prospects. For many present, these endorsements mattered. Traditional leadership in Ijebu, while grounded in lineage, has always placed emphasis on individual capabilities, conduct, and the ability to foster unity.

Hassan’s royal credentials are equally compelling. He holds the traditional title of Otunba Obaruwa Baa Imole of Ijebuland and is a leading figure in the Council of Otunbas. His familial lineage ties him to the Jadiara and Alarada ruling houses, linking him historically to the Obelu of Esure and the Oriki of Jadiara. Such connections provide him with both legitimacy and insight into the complex nuances of palace administration and inter-family diplomacy.

His wife, Otunba Yeye Adetola Hassan, and their children and grandchildren form a support system that underscores the continuity of values and family leadership essential for traditional governance.

By virtue of his public declaration, Hassan became the first Ijebu prince to formally announce his intention to vie for the stool. While other aspirants may emerge, his early move has positioned him prominently in public discourse. The process that lies ahead will involve rigorous traditional procedures, consultations across royal branches, scrutiny by kingmakers, and review by appropriate state bodies.

The people of Ijebuland, both at home and in the diaspora, will follow each step closely, aware of the historical weight of the moment. The stool of the Awujale is not merely ceremonial. It is a symbol of identity, unity, and the cultural heartbeat of the Ijebu nation. The next occupant will be expected to uphold centuries-old customs while navigating the realities of a rapidly evolving society.

His closing words, “Ase ese ri dede eni o,” were both a prayer and a declaration of sincerity. For the Jadiara Royal Family, the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, and the entire Ijebu nation, the journey towards choosing the next Awujale has begun in earnest. The coming months will reveal not only who emerges but what new chapter will unfold for a kingdom that has long been defined by dignity, heritage, and resilience.

The declaration signals a turning point, illustrating how traditional institutions in Nigeria are adapting to the modern era. It demonstrates the possibility of blending professional expertise, global exposure, and royal heritage to reinforce local governance, community cohesion, and social development.