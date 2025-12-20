LASG moves to eradicate pipeline explosions, engages community on safety, vigilance

Lagos State government has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy against pipeline vandalism and illegal encroachment on petroleum product pipelines, warning that community silence remains one of the major drivers of recurring pipeline explosions across the state.

This position was restated at a stakeholders’ engagement organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (MEMR) in Mosan Okunola LCDA, Alimosho Local Government Area, with the theme: “Preventing Reoccurring Explosions and the Dangers of Encroachment on Petroleum Products Pipelines in Lagos State.”

Addressing the participants on behalf of the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Biodun Ogunleye, the Director of Oil and Gas in the Ministry, Engr. Adedayo Adereti described petroleum pipelines as “the arteries of the nation’s economy,” warning that when compromised, they often become sites of devastating loss of lives and property.

“We have seen the painful consequences in Abule Egba, Ijedodo, Atlas Cove, and other communities. We do not want Mosan or any part of Alimosho to be added to that tragic list,” he said.

Ogunleye stressed that preventing future explosions requires collective responsibility, noting that government efforts alone cannot eliminate the menace without active community participation.

Addressing traditional rulers, community development associations (CDAs), community development committees (CDCs), religious leaders, youth groups, transport unions, market leaders, artisans, and residents, the Commissioner urged stakeholders to reject silence and embrace vigilance.

He also spoke on ongoing and planned measures aimed at curbing pipeline-related disasters.

Representatives of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), and other concerned Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) also made presentations, outlining strategies and collaborative efforts to reduce pipeline vandalism to the barest minimum.