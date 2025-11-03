Abia state gets first digital court complex

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has formally commissioned the ultra-modern Umuene Court Complex in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area, stating that it is one of those slated to be across the state’s 17 LGAs.

He said that doing so also marks his administration’s commitment to strengthening the judicial system by ensuring access to justice for all, in line with his campaign promises to build courts with modern facilities across the state’s 17 LGAs.

The governor, who announced that each of the planned courts’ complexes would have 15 standard courtrooms, registrars’ offices, chambers for the Chief Judge, conference centres, and a 1,000-seater multipurpose hall, urged judicial officers to remain impartial in the discharge of their duties, warning them against compromise and corruption.

Reiterating the critical role of the judiciary as the guardian of justice and social order, he asserted that his “administration’s investment in modern, functional court buildings was anchored on the conviction that there can be no real development without unfettered access to justice for every member of the society.”

He praised the CJ, Justice Lilian Abai and the Attorney General, Mr Ikechukwu Uwanna (SAN), for developing what he said is “an excellent framework that enhances the relationship between the executive and the judiciary,” and assured of the continued executive support for judicial reforms in the state.

Responding, the CJ described the project as a symbol of justice and hope, asserting that the new court complex would strengthen justice delivery and speed up judicial processes in the state.

She commended Governor Otti’s leadership, describing it as visionary, with commitment towards promoting justice delivery in the state.

She enjoined all judicial officers and staff to uphold the sanctity of the judicial system.

The state AG, Uwanna (SAN), said the state government is building, not just physical structures, but enduring institutions.

He added that the new court building has digital connectivity, independent power systems, water supply facilities, standard IT tools, and facility maintenance units, among others.