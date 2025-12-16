CELSIR unveils reentry guide for ex-incarcerated persons

As part of the efforts to advance restorative justice in Nigeria, Centre for Legal Support and Inmate Rehabilitation (CELSIR), recently unveiled a resource material – Reentry Guide, to mark its fifth year anniversary.

Chairman of the occasion and Attorney General of Oyo State, Professor Oyewo Oyelowo, described the anniversary as a celebration of five years of restoring hope and expanding pathways for second chances. He emphasised the importance of giving justice-impacted persons the opportunity to become productive and thriving members of society.

The occasion also served to recognise outstanding officers of the Nigeria Correctional Service for their support to the centre. The highlight of the day was the unveiling of Nigeria’s first comprehensive Reentry Guide by the Controller of Corrections, Lagos Command, Daramola George. The guide provides practical tools, information and resources to help ex-incarcerated persons navigate reintegration with dignity and direction.

Executive Director, CELSIR, Joke Aladesanmi, attributed the centre’s success to strong partnerships.

“Together with correctional authorities, civil society, international networks and our generous donors, we continue to prove that rehabilitation works, reentry can succeed, and every individual deserves the chance to rebuild their story.”

Other activities include the presentation of an entrepreneurial grant and the appreciation of long-standing supporters as the centre reaffirmed its commitment to advancing restorative justice and supporting the reintegration of ex-incarcerated persons.