Court voids sale of late Kayewunmi’s land in Ogun State

An Ogun State customary court sitting in Ijebu Aiyepe has nullified the sale of portions of land belonging to the late Chief Alfred Okonretunde Kayewunmi, over an unlawful transaction.

The three-man panel comprising Mr L.K. Gbagba, Mr N.O. Osabiya and Mr K.O. Oduneye delivered the judgment in suit No. AYP/II/16/2025, filed by Mr Kayewunmi Adetayo Joseph and Mrs Mojisola Adegbesan Kayewunmi, against Abiodun Tunji Kayewunmi.

The court held that the defendant unlawfully sold about 15 plots from an 18-acre parcel of land located at Oko Afo, along Ikenne Road, Aiyepe, Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State, without the consent of other family members.

The plaintiffs had approached the court, alleging that the defendant had sold their late father’s land to unknown persons without the knowledge or consent of the family.

They also told the court that efforts to resolve the matter through traditional and police channels failed as the defendant allegedly ignored invitations from both the Akalako of Aiyepe and the police.

In his defence, the defendant claimed to be the son of the deceased and denied selling any part of the family land.

He told the court that his late father owned separate farmlands at different locations in Aiyepe and that he merely managed some of the land upon his return from apprenticeship as an estate agent in 2021. He also alleged that one of the plaintiffs had sold part of the land.

After hearing the testimonies of both parties and their witnesses, the court held that the plaintiffs’ evidence was consistent and credible, and that the farmland at Oko Afo was extensive and confirmed to be part of the late Chief Kayewunmi’s estate.

It further held that evidence showed the land had been handed to caretakers during the defendant’s absence and later transferred to another person.

The court also noted that the defendant failed to convincingly explain certain financial transactions and could not disprove claims that he sold portions of the family land to unknown persons.

In its ruling, the court declared late Chief Alfred Okonretunde Kayewunmi the rightful owner of the disputed 15 plots of land and insisted that all sales carried out by the defendant without family consent were null and void.

It therefore restrained the defendant, his agents or privies from further interference or sale of the land. It also ordered that all parcels already sold be recovered and returned to the plaintiffs while all parties maintain peace and respect existing boundaries.

It subsequently gave any aggrieved party a period of 30 days within which to appeal the judgment, warning that violation of the ruling should be reported to the police.