Defendant’s absence stalls arraignment of businessman, firm

The planned arraignment of businessman Alhaji Hameed Kasumu and his company, Kings County Property Investment Limited, on charges of forcible entry, unlawful possession, and conspiracy over a disputed property at Plot 15, Alexander Avenue, Ikoyi, was on Thursday stalled at the Lagos State High Court, Tafawa Balewa Square, following the defendants’ absence.

The case stemmed from a petition by Muhammadu Dahiru Wada, who accused Kasumu and his company of illegally occupying his property. When the matter was called before Justice Abdul-Raheem Tejumade Muyideen, the prosecutor, Igile Oju, informed the court that the defendants had been duly served with the charge but failed to appear.

“We have filed a five-count charge against the defendants. The proof of service is before the court. They are aware of the charge, and I do not know why they are not here,” Oju stated.

However, defence counsel, Mr Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), disputed the claim, arguing that Kasumu was outside the court’s jurisdiction and had not been properly served. He added that the defence had filed a preliminary objection challenging the court’s jurisdiction.

“We filed the application dated November 5, 2025, and served the prosecution in court.

“The subject matter concerns land allocated to the second defendant and has been litigated before. Where jurisdiction is being challenged, the physical presence of the first defendant is not mandatory,” Adegboruwa said.

Justice Muyideen examined the proof of service dated October 15, 2025, which showed that the charge was served on one Mrs Ruth, said to be an employee of the first defendant.

The prosecutor confirmed that Mrs Ruth worked at the office of Kasumu, who owns the company. After reviewing arguments, the court held that proper service had not been effected on Kasumu personally, although service on the company could be deemed sufficient.

The prosecutor then sought an adjournment to regularise service, which the court granted, adjourning the case to January 13, 2026, for the hearing of the preliminary objection.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) had filed a five-count charge (LD/26902C/2025) against Kasumu and his firm, accusing them of conspiracy, forcible entry, unlawful possession, and intimidation over the Ikoyi property.

The prosecution alleged that between 2021 and 2023, the defendants conspired to trespass, intimidate, and unlawfully occupy property owned by Wada, in conduct said to be likely to cause fear and breach of peace.

A police investigation report dated April 23, 2025, revealed that while Kasumu’s firm obtained a court judgment concerning Plot 16, Alexander Avenue, it allegedly extended enforcement to Plot 15, belonging to Wada. A verification report from the Surveyor-General of the Federation confirmed that Plots 15 and 16 are separate parcels of land, about 306 metres apart.

Following this, the IGP Monitoring Unit ordered the withdrawal of police officers from Plot 15, noting that the police should not be used to enforce private property interests.

Court records further show that Kings County Property Investment Limited had earlier challenged the revocation of Plot 16 in Suit No. LD/8305LMW/2019 before the Lagos High Court, TBS Lands Division, where it secured judgment granting it possession of that plot.