‘How automated judicial services can strengthen rule of law’

Head of Communication and Partnerships at Digitslaw, Osho Alaba (left); Director-General of NACCIMA, Olusola Obadimu; Nnenna Irebisi of Amazon Web Services; Prof. Bankole Sodipo (SAN); Regional Hub Director, CIPE Africa, Mrs Lola Adekanye; Project Lead at Private Sector Development for Democracy Forum (PSDdF), Joy Lawal; Partner at Punuka Attorneys & Solicitors, Isioma Idigbe, and Chairman of PSDdF Steering Committee, Yemi Candide-Johnson (SAN), at the Dialogue on the National Agenda for Democracy Strengthening (NADS), in Lagos.

Legal luminaries, academics, and business leaders have renewed calls for a national consensus to automate the court systems, strengthen the rule of law and democracy in Nigeria.

They emphasised institutional reforms, civic participation, and economic inclusion as key pillars of sustainable governance.

The call was made at the Dialogue on the National Agenda for Democracy Strengthening (NADS), held in Lagos on Friday, which was ‎dedicated to advancing judicial reforms and innovation in Nigeria.

The dialogue, with the theme: “Strengthening Specific Democratic Agencies: The Judiciary, Media, Electoral Bodies and Accountability Agencies,” aimed to foster collaboration among policymakers, legal professionals, and private sector leaders towards a more transparent and technology-driven justice system.

It was organised by the Private Sector Development for Democracy Forum (PSDdF), a platform convened by the American Business Council and Centre for International Private Enterprise (CIPE), in conjunction with Digitslaw and Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

The event brought together stakeholders from the legal, business, and academic communities to critically examine the state of Nigeria’s judiciary and propose pathways to rebuild public trust and institutional efficiency.

In his keynote address, Dr Anthony Idigbe (SAN), who spoke virtually from Canada, said the initiative was conceived as a platform for dialogue on how to digitalise the court systems across the country.

The integration of Information Technology (IT) infrastructure in Nigerian courts, he said, is a significant milestone in the journey towards judicial modernisation, which offers tons of benefits that transform the administration of justice.

“It can improve efficiency and productivity by automating tasks, enabling digital case management, and facilitating electronic filing, thereby significantly reducing delays and streamlining court processes.

“It will enhance transparency and accountability. Electronic records and case tracking provide greater visibility into proceedings and foster public trust. Court technology will increase access to justice.

“Virtual hearings and online filing can remove barriers and make the justice system more accessible to the public. It will eventually result in cost savings – reduced reliance on paper and improved case management can translate into significant savings for the judiciary,” he stated.

Idigbe, who emphasised that Nigeria must invest in the credibility of its institutions if democracy is to deliver meaningful outcomes, made key recommendations for developing a strategy (market and regulatory) for court technology adoption.

According to him, implementing electronic filing and document management systems, introducing virtual court proceedings to reduce delays and improve accessibility, as well as investing in IT infrastructure development and maintenance are vital and fundamental.

Others, he said, include mandating legal professionals operating in the court system to comply with digital processes as a basis to grow the market for adoption of court technology, providing training and support for judges, court staff, and legal professionals.

These recommendations, he said, could be implemented within a short term of between 12 and 18 months before transiting to the medium term of two to three years.

Head of communications and partnership at Digitslaw, Osho Alaba, said Digitslaw is a cloud-based legal practice management platform designed to help law firms, corporate legal teams, and justice institutions operate efficiently in a digital era.

“We provide an end-to-end suite of tools that streamline legal workflows, enhance collaboration, and support data-driven decision-making across the justice system.

“Our mission is to digitise legal operations in Africa and empower legal professionals with technology that improves access to justice, transparency, and service delivery,” she explained, adding that it is compatible with both web and mobile phones.

According to her, in addition to many other key features, the platform will enable organisations and justice agencies to transition from manual processes to modern, technology-enabled operations.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Chairman, Steering Committee, PSDdF, Charles Adeyemi Candide-Johnson (SAN) said the first NADS priority was the judiciary and rule of law.

“We are doing this because we know that an independent, efficient, and transparent judiciary is the anchor of democracy, human rights, and economic stability.

“Without a credible rule of law system, democracy becomes fragile, businesses lose confidence, citizens lose trust, and justice becomes the privilege of the few rather than the right of all.

“Strengthening the judiciary is therefore not just a legal reform agenda — it is an economic imperative. Investors thrive where contracts are enforceable, where corruption is punished, and where justice is timely. A fair and efficient judicial system gives businesses the confidence to invest, innovate, and expand,” he said.

According to him, the dialogue also recognises that strengthening the judiciary in the 21st century requires innovation.

Technology, he noted, will play a transformative role — from digital case management and e-filing systems to data-driven performance tracking and online access to justice.

“That is why the collaboration with Digitslaw, a legal innovation and technology firm, is so vital. It represents the convergence of legal reform and digital innovation — two drivers of national transformation.

“Today, we will also introduce the Rule of Law Scorecard, an evidence-based framework being developed under the PSDdF to assess and track Nigeria’s progress in strengthening the rule of law and democratic governance,” he stated.

Director-General of NACCIMA, Olusola Obadimu, explained that every thriving economy is built, not merely on natural resources or capital investments, but on the predictability, fairness, and integrity of its legal and regulatory systems.

“Where justice is slow, uncertain, or compromised, business confidence declines. But where justice is efficient, impartial, and accessible, enterprise flourishes.

“Across Africa and indeed around the world, evidence shows that economies that strengthen the rule of law also attract greater investment. The World Bank’s Doing Business indicators consistently rank countries with transparent judicial processes among those with the highest inflows of foreign direct investment (FDI),” he said.

In Nigeria, for instance, the private sector, he declared, contributes over 80 per cent of Nigeria’s GDP and provides nearly 90 per cent of jobs, yet it continues to operate within an environment where enforcement of contracts, protection of property rights, and dispute resolution remain major constraints.

According to him, the World Justice Project Rule of Law Index (2024) ranked Nigeria 118th out of 142 countries, reflecting persistent challenges in civil justice, regulatory enforcement, and corruption control.

“Encouragingly, Nigeria has begun to make notable strides in this regard. The Administration of Criminal Justice Act, the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, and the strengthening of key institutions such as the Corporate Affairs Commission, the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council are positive developments.

“In addition, the expansion of Multi-Door Courthouses and Arbitration Centres in Lagos, Abuja, and several other states demonstrates growing recognition that justice delivery and economic growth are intertwined.

“However, the journey ahead demands deeper institutional commitment. We must continue to drive judicial reforms that promote digital case management, time-bound adjudication of commercial disputes, and the establishment of specialised Commercial Divisions in our courts,” he said.

Obadimu pointed out that capacity-building for judges, lawyers, and business actors is equally vital to ensure that all understand the economic implications of delayed or inconsistent justice.

Beyond the courtroom, he stressed, justice must also find expression in public policy, transparent procurement systems, fair taxation, predictable regulation, and the sanctity of contracts.

“When government actions are consistent with the rule of law, businesses plan better, invest more confidently, and expand sustainably.

“Let us therefore work together with policymakers, the judiciary, the bar, and the private sector to build a justice system that is not only fair, but functional; not only independent, but efficient; and above all, one that truly enables enterprise to thrive,” Obadimu harped.

Also speaking, Prof Bankole Sodipo (SAN) underscored the importance of the rule of law and an independent judiciary in a democratic and economically thriving country.

He explained that the judiciary and the rule of law are essential pillars for advancing Nigeria’s democratic consolidation and socio-economic development.

His words: “Independent and professional judges are the foundation of a fair, impartial, and constitutionally guaranteed system of courts of law known as the judiciary.

“This independence does not imply judges can make decisions based on personal preferences, but rather that they are free to make lawful decisions – even if those decisions contradict the government or powerful parties involved in a case.

“A strong legal and regulatory ecosystem is vital for democratic stability and economic growth. A predictable and transparent legal environment not only ensures justice and equality under the law but also provides the foundation for private sector confidence, innovation, and inclusive development.”

He called for deliberate efforts to modernise Nigeria’s legal and institutional systems in line with global democratic standards.