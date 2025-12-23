Lawyers’ group harps on justice, honours Senior Advocates, others

An association of legal practitioners of Igbo extraction, Otu Oka Iwu, has pledged commitment to improving justice in Nigeria.

The pledge was made in Lagos at the association’s 2025 Annual Dinner and Award Night, graced by legal luminaries, government officials and leaders of major Igbo socio-cultural organisations.

In his welcome address, the association’s President, Mr Okechukwu Unegbu, said the event was both a celebration of excellence and a recommitment to the association’s core responsibilities.

“Tonight, we gather to reaffirm our shared commitment to the values that bind us together as custodians of justice, interpreters of the law and ambassadors of the Igbo nation.”

In her remarks, the Chairperson, Planning Committee, Mrs Augustina Igbokwe, said it was time to reposition the association to serve as a rallying point for Ndi Igbo in Lagos, adding that the awardees represented those “already building the walls” by defending Igbo interests, mediating disputes and mentoring young professionals.

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mazi Afam Osigwe (SAN), cautioned against public commentaries on pending legal matters, particularly those involving prominent Igbo figures.

He stressed that while communal solidarity is important, it must not undermine the legal process. “We must not imbibe extreme individualism”, Osigwe added.

Also speaking, Abia State Deputy-Governor, Engr Ikechukwu Emetu, who represented the Governor, Alex Otti, charged Igbo lawyers to embody justice and integrity.

“As a body of lawyers from Eastern Nigeria, you must ensure that the pride of Ndi Igbo is protected in every sphere.”

Also, the President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr Azuta Mbata, said the occasion celebrated “a global resurgence of Igboness”, noting that Igbo communities across Nigeria and the diaspora “are increasingly embracing their heritage with pride.”

He described the Igbo personality as “the apex of the Nigerian intelligentsia” highlighting their achievements in education, commerce and enterprise.

He, however, expressed worries that political representation at the highest level has remained a challenge.

Some of the award recipients include Dr Monday Ubani (SAN), Chris Okeke (SAN), Lady Debbie Obodoukwu (Life Bencher) and Chief Paul Obi (SAN). Others are Mr Emeka Akabogu (SAN), Ernest Ikeji (SAN) and Leslie Akujuobi Njemanze (SAN).