NIALS Fellows’ Lecture celebrates legal excellence, academic impact

Guest lecturer, Mr George Etomi (left) and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun during the event.

Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS) recently hosted its 2025 Fellows’ Lecture and 19th Conferment of Honorary Fellowships in Abuja.

Highlighting the significance of the Fellows’ Lecture in driving scholarly discussions and promoting intellectual capacity within Nigeria’s legal system, the Director General, Professor Abdulqadir Ibrahim Abikan, reiterated the institute’s dedication to excellence and societal impact.

The Honorary Fellowships were bestowed on Chief Kanu Godwin Agabi (SAN); Mr Muhammed Bello Adoke (SAN); the immediate past Director General of the institute, Professor Muhammed Twafiq Ladan and Mallam Yusuf Ali (SAN), for their academic achievements, professional integrity and service to the legal community and the nation.

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, speaking on ‘Law, Politics and Economic Development: Nigeria at Crossroads’, emphasised the pivotal role of the law in maintaining political stability, ensuring economic confidence and upholding freedoms and responsibilities in society.

She noted that, amidst Nigeria’s current socioeconomic challenges, the rule of law remained paramount for the judiciary in fulfilling its vital role.

Guest lecturer, Mr George Etomi, identified Nigeria’s governance struggles, including institutional weaknesses, electoral distrust and public disillusionment, stressing that low ranking in the rule of law index buttressed the need for enhanced adherence to legal principles.

Etomi also underscored the importance of good governance, especially in key sectors of the economy and proposed strengthening of institutions, promoting transparency and fostering accountability as crucial steps.

Responding on behalf of the awardees, Ladan commended the institute for the award and pledged continued support for research and scholarly works at the institute. He also expressed gratitude to the current D.G, Abikan, for sustaining the Fellows lecture.