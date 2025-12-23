Nigeria hosts 10th ICC Africa Conference on arbitration, ADR

The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Nigeria will host the 10th Africa Conference on International Arbitration and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) between June 3 and 5, 2026, in Lagos State.

The conference is a flagship event for the continent, providing a platform for lawyers, arbitrators, judges, policymakers and other stakeholders to discuss the latest developments and trends in international arbitration and ADR.

It will also serve to exchange ideas and best practices, as well as promote their applications in resolving commercial disputes in Africa.

Since its inception in 2016, the conference has been held consecutively in Lagos, Nigeria, for seven years before moving to Nairobi, Kenya, for the 8th and 9th editions. Organisers are excited to have it return to Nigeria.

Chairman, Arbitration and ADR Commission, ICC Nigeria, Professor Dorothy Ufot (SAN), said the conference will bring together, best minds in the industry from within and outside Africa.

“I am confident that this event will provide a unique opportunity for delegates to engage with leading experts in the field, and to discuss the latest trends and challenges in international arbitration and ADR in Africa”, she said.

Meanwhile, a high-powered planning committee has been set up to develop a compelling theme that covers the entire arbitration and ADR ecosystem on the continent, which will reflect the latest trends and challenges in international arbitration and ADR.