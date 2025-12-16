Olanipekun, Rhodes-Vivour, others hail new law text

Senior Advocates of Nigeria have lauded the newly published law text – Contemporary Law of Tort in Nigeria, describing it as timely and crucial to strengthening the understanding of civil wrongs in an era of expanding digital and societal complexities.

Speaking at the book’s official presentation in Lagos, Chairman of the occasion, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), said it bridges moral obligation and legal accountability.

Describing it as a seminal work that interrogates one of the most enduring pillars of legal heritage, Olanipekun traced the philosophical roots of tortious responsibility to scriptural ethics, noting that the Golden Rule predated modern legal doctrine.

“When Lord Atkin crystallised the neighbour’s principle, he merely transposed a moral axiom into enforceable doctrine”, he said. Olanipekun emphasised that tort principles regulate daily human interactions in every sphere of life, including medicine, law, journalism, manufacturing, innovation and digital platforms, by shaping conduct, allocating risks and incentivising responsible behaviour.

Reviewing key judicial developments, the SAN recalled how milestone judgments such as Donoghue v. Stevenson and Rylands v. Fletcher shaped global understanding of negligence, strict liability and economic loss.

He also highlighted the indigenisation of tort principles in Nigeria through such cases as Emeka Okoli v. Gaya, Nigerian Navy v. Akpan and Musa v. PHCN, which clarified responsibilities around occupiers’ liability, vicarious liability and professional negligence.

In his remarks, the book author, Val Obi Uche (SAN), said it was not designed for lawyers alone but for all people, especially those who cannot afford redress.

“It also aims to illuminate emerging jurisprudence such as class actions, transnational torts and data-related claims”, he said. Former Supreme Court Justice, Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, commended the simplicity, structure and use of Nigerian authorities in the book.

Prof. Fabian Ajogwu (SAN), situated the book within global developments, referencing the ancient Hammurabi Code to illustrate the deep historical roots of tort responsibility.

He commended it for addressing modern challenges, including social media infractions, data protection, cyber liability and post-COVID workplace issues.