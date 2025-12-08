Osun NBA gives governor seven days to end court strike

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Osun State has asked Governor Ademola Adeleke to intervene in the ongoing shutdown of courts and ensure that judicial activities resume within seven days, warning that the prolonged closure could create a breakdown of public order.

The demand was contained in a letter dated 8 December 2025 and obtained in Osogbo on Monday. It was addressed to the governor and copied to the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun; the Chief Judge, Adepele Ojo; the State Attorney General, Oluwole Jimi-Bada; and the chairman of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, Idris Adeniran.

The letter was signed by the chairmen of the five NBA branches in the state: Maruf Adediran (Osogbo), Niyi Akinsola (Ikirun), F. O. Ajani (Iwo), Ayodele Olawoye (Ife), and Raymond Oki (Ilesa).

Courts in Osun State have been closed since 22 September 2025 following an industrial action by JUSUN over unresolved welfare issues and pending promotions for the 2024/2025 period.

The NBA urged the governor to “direct the leadership of JUSUN to suspend the ongoing strike and immediately resume work within the next seven (7) days, in the interest of public order, constitutional governance, and the well-being of the citizens of Osun State.”

The Association said it held separate meetings with the Chief Judge, the Attorney General, and JUSUN in an attempt to resolve the dispute. However, it disclosed that a joint meeting convened by the NBA and the Chief Judge could not hold after JUSUN did not attend.

It also stated that progress was hindered by the refusal of some members of the Judicial Service Commission appointed by the governor to participate in the meeting convened by the Chief Judge.

The NBA urged Adeleke to “assure JUSUN that all their legitimate demands and grievances shall be addressed through a structured and time-bound process, to be jointly supervised by the Judicial Service Commission and the Bar,” and to instruct the Attorney General and all JSC members appointed by him “to forthwith start and continue to attend, and participate fully in all meetings convened by the Honourable Chief Judge.”

JUSUN had earlier directed its members to withdraw their services in a notice issued on 20 September 2025. In the statement, signed by the union’s state chairman, Idris Adeniran, the union said the absence of engagement from the Judicial Service Commission indicated a lack of commitment to resolving staff welfare concerns.

Adeniran said, “Despite our letter dated September 3, 2025, the Chairman of the Osun State Judicial Service Commission has not reached out to the leadership of our union, leading us to believe that the Osun State Judiciary leadership is not committed to upholding the rule of law and industrial harmony.”