‘Perpetual unsettled litigation undermines constitutional democracy’

Former chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Showunmi, has called on the leadership of Nigeria’s Appeal Court to consider, within the bounds of judicial independence and due process, the prioritisation and expeditious determination of pending political party leadership appeals.

In an open letter to the court through his X handle, he urged the court to engage the instrumentalities of consolidation, accelerated hearing and firm case-management powers already recognised in appellate practice to address the situation.

According to him, such timely judicial intervention will reinforce the principle that courts are not substitutes for party governance. It will also discourage vexatious and tactical litigation, restore certainty to political parties ahead of the electoral season, as well as protect the judiciary from being drawn into partisan strategy.

Showunmi argued that no constitutional democracy can function where the basic vehicles of political participation are perpetually unsettled by litigation.

“Equally, no judiciary benefits when its processes are repeatedly weaponised to delay rather than determine lawful outcomes”, he added. The letter further read in part: “I write with deep respect for the Nigerian Court of Appeal as a constitutional court of record and more particularly, as the court that bears the greatest institutional responsibility for maintaining legal coherence and stability in Nigeria’s electoral and political jurisprudence. This letter is written out of civic concern, not partisan interest.

“Nigeria has reached a point that may properly be described as engaging a doctrine of constitutional necessity. That necessity arises from the proliferation of unresolved appeals before the Court of Appeal concerning the legitimacy of political party executives and leadership structures across the federation.

“While political parties are voluntary associations, the constitution accords them a unique status. By virtue of section 221 of the Constitution, only political parties may canvass for votes or sponsor candidates. Sections 222 to 228 further regulate their formation, internal structure and accountability.

Showunmi said that even the Appeal Court has consistently admitted that instability within political parties has direct constitutional consequences for democratic governance.

“In numerous decisions, it has affirmed that although courts may intervene where statute or party constitutions are breached, intra-party disputes must not be allowed to metastasise into perpetual litigation that paralyses the political system.

He warned that the present situation, where virtually all major political parties are entangled in leadership and legitimacy disputes at different appellate stages, poses a systemic risk and threatens to replace democratic competition with procedural gamesmanship, where political advantage is sought through interlocutory reliefs, conflicting orders and serial appeals rather than through persuasion and lawful party processes.

“The Court of Appeal has repeatedly deprecated this trend. It has warned against litigants engaging in forum shopping, multiplicity of suits and abuse of judicial process in intra-party matters.

“The court has further emphasised that judicial intervention should not encourage political actors to abandon internal remedies mandated by their party constitutions and the Electoral Act.

Showunmi frowned that despite a settled appellate posture, the volume and persistence of disputes have created a situation where unresolved appeals currently threaten to spill into the pre-election period.

“Experience shows that when leadership legitimacy remains unsettled close to an election cycle, the consequences are profound – candidate nominations are destabilised, electoral timelines are disrupted and courts are forced into emergency adjudication under extreme political pressure.”

He stated that his letter was written in sober reflection and with full appreciation of the court’s heavy docket and constitutional responsibilities.

“It is offered in the hope that decisive appellate clarity at this stage will help safeguard the integrity of the 2027 electoral process and preserve public confidence in Nigeria’s democratic institutions”, Showunmi added.