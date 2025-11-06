Steve Daniel advocates for independent judiciary, justice system reforms

Human rights activist Steve Daniel has called for reforms in the justice system while urging Nigerians to support the independence of the judiciary.

Speaking on the second day of the Law for Humanity Summit in Abuja, Daniel emphasised that a truly independent judiciary is essential for strengthening democracy, protecting citizens’ rights, and ensuring accountability across all levels of government.

He noted that judicial reforms must focus on transparency, fair appointments, and adequate funding to enable the courts to function without undue influence or corruption.

While demanding accountability, the civil society leader lamented that the moral standing of the justice system in the country has fallen.

The event, which brought together lawyers, law clinicians, law students, jurists, and law scholars from across the country, also featured breakout sessions, plenaries, keynote speeches, among others.

Daniel expressed concern that public confidence in the judiciary has been eroded due to interference, delayed judgments, and cases of perceived bias in handling high-profile matters.

According to him, a justice system that fails to command the trust of its citizens cannot effectively safeguard their rights or serve as the last hope of the common man.

Daniel further stressed the importance of civic engagement in promoting judicial integrity, urging citizens, civil society organisations, and the media to play an active role in demanding reforms.

He highlighted the need for continuous legal education, improved working conditions for judicial officers, and the adoption of technology to enhance transparency and efficiency in court processes. These measures, he said, would not only improve access to justice but also restore credibility to the entire legal framework.

He called on policymakers to demonstrate genuine political will in implementing reforms that strengthen the rule of law. According to him, the independence of the judiciary should not be treated as a privilege granted by the government but as a fundamental pillar of democracy.

Also speaking at the event, the Founder and Board Chairman of the Centre, Barr. Chibuzor Ekwekwe, commended the participants for their commitment to promoting justice and human rights in Nigeria. He noted that the Law for Humanity Summit was established to provide a platform for dialogue, research, and advocacy aimed at reforming the legal system to meet modern challenges.

Ekwekwe emphasised the need for collaboration between the public and private sectors to drive sustainable reforms in the justice sector.

He explained that the Centre would continue to partner with relevant institutions, including the Nigerian Bar Association, universities, and development organisations, to promote legal innovation, access to justice, and the protection of vulnerable groups.

He also called on young lawyers and law students to embrace ethical practice and integrity as the foundation of their professional journey.

According to him, the future of Nigeria’s judiciary depends on a new generation of legal practitioners who are committed to fairness, accountability, and the pursuit of justice above personal or political interest.