Student Portal: UI student accuses VC, others of disobeying court judgment

A master’s degree student of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan, Mr Kayode Bello, has accused the institution and its leadership of refusing to obey the judgment of the Federal High Court, Ibadan Division, delivered on October 17 in his favour.

Listed as respondents in the suit marked, FHC/IB/CS/119/2024 were, University of Ibadan, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Kayode Adebowale; Registrar, Mr Saliu Ganiyu; Provost, Post-Graduate College, Prof Ayo Ogunjuyigbe; Head, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Unit, Mr Ajayi Abiodun; the Post-Graduate College, as well as the Head, Department of Communication and Language Arts.

Bello alleged that Justice Evelyn Maha, in the judgment, had mandated the respondents to grant him access to his student portal for registration and graduation in the university, but the portal has remained blocked by the respondents.

According to him, Justice Maha equally dismissed an application filed by the respondents for an order to grant a stay of execution of the judgment in the ruling delivered on November 14.

According to Bello, the court had maintained that the respondents did not disclose any exceptional circumstance to warrant a stay of execution of the judgment made in his favour.

He told The Guardian that the Senate of the University has approved his post-graduate results for graduation in 2024, but the Provost, Post-Graduate College, Ogunjuyigbe, allegedly removed his name from the graduation list without any reason.

He said the court had also mandated the respondents to include his name in the Convocation List of the University.

Bello, who claimed his student portal was blocked in 2021, disclosed that he received judgment in his favour in October, but since then, the school and its authority have allegedly refused to obey the court judgment.